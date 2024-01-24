Yet another warrant released in Noel case

Jan. 23—CLARK COUNTY — The Utica Township Volunteer Fire Fighters Association's board of directors didn't meet for several years while allowing Jamey Noel to act independently, spending over $700,000 on a credit card for private purchases, investigators claim in court filings released Tuesday.

Police are also claiming the township fire board signed a lease with Noel to pay for utilities at his pole barn. That contract was signed after Noel's house was searched last year.

Warrants continue to be served in the criminal case against the former Clark County sheriff, founder of New Chapel Fire/EMS and Republican political figure. Multiple warrants were released Monday, and Tuesday's court filing details some of the Indiana State Police's investigation into Noel's use of public funds.

In the latest warrant, ISP Lt. Jeffrey Hearon states that investigators discovered numerous tax statements, bank documents and financial records at Noel's properties related to New Chapel and the Utica Volunteer Fire Department. Along with New Chapel, Noel has held several prominent positions at the Utica fire department.

Hearon states in the warrant that he "identified concerning activity" on a Business Gold American Express credit card that was associated with the Utica Township fire department.

Charges totaling $730,992 were discovered on the card. They were made between October 2018 and Nov. 16, 2023, according to the warrant. The charges were for items that appeared to be "personal" in nature including purchases for jewelry and cigars and at department stores.

The warrant released Tuesday was requested for a search of American Express records related to the account.

While investigating the expenses, Hearon states he researched the Utica fire department's articles of incorporation. He contacted the listed board of directors and found that "prior to Aug. 16, 2023, there had not been a board meeting in several years and the members indicated Noel had acted independently absent board participation."

After Aug. 16, 2023, the same day Noel's home was searched, Hearon states that several new Utica fire department board members were appointed. All of the appointments worked for a business entity associated with New Chapel or Utica fire, according to the warrant.

The new board was comprised of former Jeffersonville city councilman and New Chapel employee Matt Owen, as well as Paul Holcomb, Shannon Grant and Noel.

"One of the first acts of the new board was to sign a facility use agreement allowing Jamey Noel to lease his Pole Barn at 709 Old Salem Road Jeffersonville, Indiana to the Utica Township Volunteer Fire Fighters Association in exchange for the corporation paying the utilities by personal check," Hearon wrote in the warrant.

Noel's Pole Barn has been the subject of ISP searches, with investigators claiming vehicles illegally obtained by Noel were stored at the site. Noel is also accused of directing Clark County Sheriff's Office employees to work on his private vehicle collection at the barn while they were on the clock for the county.

Previous warrants released indicated fire department equipment and vehicles were also stored at the barn.

According to Hearon, a subpoena issued to Duke Energy showed that Noel was paying the utilities for the barn by personal check, American Express and Speedpay.

Hearon states in the warrant that the total income for Utica Fire and New Chapel Fire is about $7 million to $8 million annually, with about $2 million coming from taxpayer dollars.

Among those public customers are the New Albany Township Fire Protection District and the Utica Township Fire District. New Albany Township paid about $1.2 million in 2022 for fire protection from New Chapel, according to court records.

Noel is facing 15 felonies in the legal case. Prosecutors have said additional people could be charged in the case. Hearon states in the warrant that he intends to provide the prosecution with information for potential additional charges.