It’s yet unclear how federal wolverine protections would affect management in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah wildlife officials say it’s yet unclear how the Biden administration’s push to place wolverines under federal protections will affect the management of the elusive creatures in the Beehive State.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed Wednesday to place wolverines under the protection of the Endangered Species Act due to the impact of climate change on alpine habitat, the continued loss of which would bring the animals under the threat of extinction.

US moves to protect wolverines as climate change melts their mountain refuges, threatens extinction

Faith Heaton Jolley, spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said it’s currently unknown how many wolverines are in Utah and whether the state has an established population.

“A single wolverine can have a home range as large as 350 square miles and travel long distances,” she said, noting that the creatures have been spotted in the Bear River, Wasatch, and Uinta mountain ranges since 2005.

Some wolverine sightings in recent years saw the animals out of their usual high mountain habitat, such as in urban areas and even the lakebed of the Great Salt Lake. Generally, the animals tend to avoid people and live in harsh alpine landscapes.

Jolley said that Utah officials are still reviewing the federal proposal and working to understand how it will impact wolverine management in Utah.

This image shows a wolverine running across the lakebed of the Great Salt Lake in July of 2021. (Courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Wolverines are carnivores that belong to the weasel family. According to the National Parks Service, climate-change models have predicted that by 2050 the spring snowpack needed for wolverine denning and reproduction will be limited to only a few areas in the Rockies.

Protections for wolverines were rejected under former President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reports. Last year, a federal judge ordered the administration of President Joe Biden to make a decision on federal protections for wolverines by this week.

Federal protections were rejected under Trump based on research showing wolverine populations expanding. Federal wildlife officials now say that a review of the science shows that the solitary, wide-roaming creatures are not as secure as that prior analysis suggested.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.