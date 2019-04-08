This Yeti Mug Was Made for Drinking a Big Beer Around the Campfire

From Popular Mechanics

Hard-shelled Yeti coolers have become an icon of summertime fun, posting up on the beach or the boat with a chest full of frosty Coronas to help you channel your inner Dom Toretto. But let's say your scene is the campground, sitting around a fire with a high-end hoppy brew in one hand. Now Yeti has you covered for that, too.

This spring, the outdoor brand rolled out the 24-ounce Rambler mug, an extension of Yeti's line of insulated drinkware. This one is all about leaning back with a healthy volume of your favorite brew.

Photo credit: Yeti More

The mug is made of kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel and is double-walled to create vacuum insulation, which will keep your hands warm and your cold beer cold. The "Quadgrip" handle feels robust enough to carry 24 ounces of liquid and fits comfortably into your grip.

A cup like this demands thorough testing. So, through gritted teeth, we fulfilled our reviewing duty filled it up with cold beer to see what the Rambler could handle. Indeed, the mug swallows two 12-oz. bottles of IPA if you're patient enough for the head to settle and willing to sip a little off the top. (A Foster's oil can won't quite fit, of course).



Like many Yeti products, the Rambler falls squarely in the want-but-don't-need category. And frankly, $30 is a lot to spend on an unbreakable beer vessel. But if the beer-lover in you life is the type who prefers sipping from a glass or mug rather than pulling back on a longneck, then this Yeti Rambler is a solid gift. The next time they're sipping a couple bottles' worth of brew around a campfire without having to make an extra trip to the cooler, they'll think of you.

