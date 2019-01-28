Is Yeti Worth Buying Yet?

After disappointing investors in November with an underwhelming third-quarter earnings report, cooler maker Yeti (NYSE: YETI) bounced back after issuing preliminary fourth-quarter information showing higher sales of coolers and drinkware and increased full-year profits.

While there are indications Yeti may yet live up to its full potential, there remain troubling signs that suggest investors should proceed with caution.

Yeti wants you to drink in its growth

The biggest problem Yeti has is that it's selling more lifestyle goods, such as drinkware and accessories, than its famed coolers. Its brand appeal seems to be widening, but the underlying basis for it being in business is lagging.

Yeti reported that cooler sales rose 10% in the fourth quarter to $91.2 million, while drinkware sales were up 24% to $143.5 million. For the year, cooler sales were up 6%, and drinkware was 37% higher. At $424 million, Yeti derives 56% of its revenue from things that aren't coolers, and cooler sales aren't spurring any growth. This is despite management saying last quarter it was looking for a strong performance from the division this time around.

That could be because its new Tundra cooler, Yeti's first wheeled model, might not be doing as well as expected. The company had rolled it out in the third quarter more slowly than it originally expected because it wanted to build up inventory, but Yeti was looking for sales to pick up in the fourth quarter. With 6% sales growth recorded in the cooler segment, the Tundra may not have caught on as much as anticipated. While being a lifestyle brand carries some advantages, the company still needs its primary products to move.

Sales have been volatile

Of course, Yeti doesn't have much of a track record yet for investors to thoroughly make a determination on how its business performs over time. In the few years it's been operating, sales have been volatile across all product lines. In 2017, for example, cooler sales tumbled over 10%, while drinkware and accessories plunged over 30%. The year before that, though, cooler sales were up 51%, and drinkware had doubled.

Consumers just went through a pretty strong Christmas selling season, and Yeti sales were OK but not great. Economists are debating whether we're due for a major correction, and that could spell trouble for Yeti as it hasn't been tested in such a climate.