Yevgeny Prigozhin is awarded title of "corrupt official of the year"

6
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The International Organization "Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project " (OCCRP) awarded the so-called "Putin's Cook" and head of the "Wagner PMC" Yevgeny Prigozhin the title of "Corrupt Official of the Year-2022".

Source: OCCRP site

Quote: "Since the very beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some of the Kremlin’s fiercest battles have been fought by a lawless private army, its ranks swelled by convicted felons.

At its head is Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and mercenary leader who this year has become perhaps the most conspicuous avatar of everything that is darkest about his motherland. In his fusion of crooked money and brutal violence, his sneering cynicism, and his impunity in the face of even Russian law, he embodies the malevolence of state-sponsored corruption in a way few can match.

That’s why — as his hired guns rain death on yet another Ukrainian city — a panel of judges convened by OCCRP has chosen Prigozhin as 2022’s "Person of the Year" in organised crime and corruption".

Details: Candidates for the title are nominated by readers, journalists, OCCRP editors, partner organisations, and jury members.

The finalists of the award alongside Prigozhin in 2022 were: the Court of Justice of the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Prigozhin replaced the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in this "post", who was the corrupt official of the year in 2021.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Russians in Crimea declare high level of "terrorist threat" for almost a month

    Sergey Aksyonov, Head of the Russian government in occupied Crimea, declared a high level of "terrorist threat" on the territory of the peninsula from 6 to 21 January 2023. Source: Aksyonov on Telegram Quote from Aksyonov: "In order to ensure the security and anti-terrorist protection of the Republic of Crimea and its citizens, a high ('yellow') level of terrorist threat will be in effect on the territory of a number of municipal entities and at the facilities of the republic from 20:00 on 6 Jan

  • Belarusian authorities consider 2 versions of S-300 missile falling on territory of Belarus: Lukashenko already informed

    The Belarusian authorities have confirmed that a missile from an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system fell on the territory of the country. Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of the country, has already been informed about the incident.

  • Ukrainian Border Guards report how many Russian troops are deployed in Belarus

    Serhii Deineko, the Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, has reported that currently, Russia has deployed a group of 10,200 troops in Belarus and that this number is not enough for an attack on Ukraine.

  • Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

    Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed Thursday to further strengthen his country's navy. “We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Putin said, referring to Russia's 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine. The newly commissioned included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine.

  • "People are going in front of tanks": occupier in interception complains of leadership not caring about conscripts

    In the newly revealed interception by Ukrainian intelligence, the occupier says that the Russian command is sending soldiers to an offensive operation in front of the military equipment. Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Quote: "It's not tanks that are going in front with people behind; it's people in front with tanks behind.

  • South Korea Leader Seeks ‘Overwhelming’ Military Power Over Kim

    (Bloomberg) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said he wants to put South Korea on a path of overwhelming military strength against North Korea and pledged to boost defenses against drones after his neighbor sent five across the border this week.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthStocks Post Month’s Best Day as Rate Surge Fades: Markets Wrap

  • Kazakhstan to deport Russian major who fled his country over war

    Kazakhstan is preparing to deport a Russian security officer who fled his country because he objected to the invasion of Ukraine and hoped to find refuge in the West, his wife said on Thursday. Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Kazakhstan and other neighbouring states after the war started. As an officer of the Federal Protective Service (FSO), which is tasked with protecting the Russian president, Major Mikhail Zhilin, 36, was barred from leaving Russia and he illegally crossed into Kazakhstan in September when it became clear he could be sent to Ukraine.

  • Venezuela foreign assets will not pass to Maduro -opposition

    Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela seeking the removal of Juan Guaido as the country's interim president said on Thursday that foreign assets will not pass to the government of President Nicolas Maduro if Guaido is removed from his post. Three of four major opposition groups - Justice First, Democratic Action and A New Era - are backing a bill to oust Guaido and create a five-member commission to manage foreign assets, especially U.S.-based refiner Citgo, a subsidiary of state-owned oil company PDVSA.

  • Italy’s Meloni Urges EU to Work on Way to Counter US Aid Package

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union should rethink its rules to disburse state aid and have a stronger oversight of key supply chains like energy and chips to counter the US Inflation Reduction Act, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthStocks Post Month’s Best Day as Rate Surge Fades: Markets WrapBrita

  • Half as many Russians near Ukrainian border now than before offensive on Kyiv in February General Staff

    There are currently only 22,000 Russian servicemen near the Ukrainian borders in Belarus and the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of Russia. This is half the number of military personnel than before the full-scale invasion on 24 February and the offensive on the city of Kyiv.

  • Explosions heard near Engels airfield in Russia, local media report

    Air defence systems were activated and explosions were heard near Engels airfield in the Saratov Oblast of Russia on the morning of 29 December. Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Russian Telegram channels Baza and Mash; Nexta channel; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; Engels online channel; Roman Busargin, Saratov governor, on Telegram Details: An air raid siren was reportedly sounded in Engels.

  • Israel Has Improved Readiness to Attack Iran, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel has improved its readiness to attack Iran, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday as he cited preparations that the military is making to hit nuclear sites.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthStocks Post Month’s Best Day as Rate Surge Fades: Markets WrapBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to

  • New Army light tank under construction

    The Mobile Protected Firepower is aimed to fill the shooting gaps to cover light infantry formations.

  • Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign Is Reportedly 'Disjointed' & 'Unfocused' 6 Weeks After Announcement

    On Nov. 15, just days after daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding, Donald Trump announced his third run for president. Now that the 2024 campaign has begun, how does it look six weeks after its launch? Not great, according to many political pundits. There seems to be bad news hitting the former president from every angle: lawsuits, […]

  • Bulgaria protests to Russia after journalist Grozev put on wanted list

    Grozev, chief investigator on Russia for the Bellingcat news outlet, is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," according to information published on Russia's interior ministry website this week. Interim PM Galab Donev said Bulgaria would demand full information from Russia on why Grozev had been put on the list.

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses. Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it. Buffett said in his letter that he decided to make an exception to his policy of staying out of local issues even though “it can be off-putting to many to have a wealthy 92-year-old tell them what is good for their future.”

  • Ukrainian army advances more than 2 km to Kreminna in a week General Staff report

    The Ukrainian army has advanced 2.5 kilometres over the past week towards the city of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Brigadier-General Oleksii Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing on 29 December Quote: "Our soldiers continue their offensive actions near the city of Kreminna.

  • 'Senseless barbarism': Russia pummels Ukraine's power and water sectors. Live updates.

    Russia once again targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, weaponizing winter with its largest attack in weeks. Live updates.

  • How Ukraine is responding to Russia's latest air assault

    Ukraine is once again accusing Russian forces of targeting civilians with its latest attack on the nation. Thursday's air strikes hit several Ukrainian cities, destroying critical infrastructure. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has the latest.

  • Aeroflot boss calls for 'state protectionism' to defend Russian aviation

    Russian airlines stopped flying to most overseas destinations after Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions, including bans on Russian carriers, after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Routes to Turkey and Middle Eastern countries popular with Russian tourists have been preserved. Alexandrovsky said that competitors, including Turkish Airlines and Emirates had benefitted most from the situation, and called for a degree of what he called "state protectionism" to safeguard domestic aviation.