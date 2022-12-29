Yevgeny Prigozhin is awarded title of "corrupt official of the year"

The International Organization "Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project " (OCCRP) awarded the so-called "Putin's Cook" and head of the "Wagner PMC" Yevgeny Prigozhin the title of "Corrupt Official of the Year-2022".

Source: OCCRP site

Quote: "Since the very beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some of the Kremlin’s fiercest battles have been fought by a lawless private army, its ranks swelled by convicted felons.

At its head is Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and mercenary leader who this year has become perhaps the most conspicuous avatar of everything that is darkest about his motherland. In his fusion of crooked money and brutal violence, his sneering cynicism, and his impunity in the face of even Russian law, he embodies the malevolence of state-sponsored corruption in a way few can match.

That’s why — as his hired guns rain death on yet another Ukrainian city — a panel of judges convened by OCCRP has chosen Prigozhin as 2022’s "Person of the Year" in organised crime and corruption".

Details: Candidates for the title are nominated by readers, journalists, OCCRP editors, partner organisations, and jury members.

The finalists of the award alongside Prigozhin in 2022 were: the Court of Justice of the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Prigozhin replaced the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in this "post", who was the corrupt official of the year in 2021.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





