Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner group who have fought for Moscow’s allies in global hotspots – obituary

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is reported to have died in a plane crash aged 62, was a former hot-dog seller and ex-convict who went on to become a billionaire restaurateur and “global Kremlin action man” running the so-called Wagner Group, a shadowy army of mercenaries, on behalf of the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Founded in 2014 by Prigozhin, the Wagner Group was said to have taken part in conflicts around the world, its operatives accused of committing war crimes including murder, torture and rape.

The group came to prominence during the Donbas War in Ukraine, where it helped pro-Russian separatist forces from 2014 to 2015, and it went on to play a significant role in the Russian invasion that began in 2022, for which Putin gave Prigozhin permission to recruit inmates from Russian jails. By the end of 2022, its fighting strength was reported to have grown from 5,000 to some 50,000, four out of five of whom were said to be former convicts.

On June 23 2023, however, Prigozhin turned on his Kremlin paymasters, launching a tirade against the defence minister Sergei Shoigu, accusing the Russian army of deliberately attacking his forces, and even suggesting that the purported threat from Ukraine – Putin’s public justification for the war – was a sham.

He then led his men over the border to take control of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the operational centre for Russia’s war in Ukraine, becoming the first man to capture a Russian city from the Kremlin since Chechen rebels took Grozny in the mid-1990s, and called for a “march of justice” on Moscow.

There followed 24 hours of mayhem. As Prigozhin’s irregulars advanced, border guards and security staff vanished, letting them pass; a visibly angry Vladimir Putin made an emergency television broadcast railing against “a stab in the back of our nation and our people”, denouncing Prigozhin as a traitor and calling for him to be “brutally punished”; the mayor of Moscow put the city on “counter-terrorism alert” and officials were said to be digging anti-tank ditches into federal highways and erecting machine-gun emplacements at the city limits.

But in less than 24 hours Prigozhin turned his men back, to avert “Russian bloodshed” as he put it, ostensibly as a result of a deal brokered by Belarus’s dictator Alexander Lukashenko which gave him safe passage out of Russia to Belarus, where he went into exile.

The world was left guessing both about the goals of Prigozhin’s insurrection and the reasons for his volte-face. A sign on the back of one car driving around Moscow reportedly read: “WTF is going on?”

Some suggested that the Russian intelligence services had threatened harm to his family. Others, however, concluded that Prigozhin realised that he had overplayed his hand when what was originally intended as a publicity stunt, as part of his vendetta against the Kremlin top brass, threatened to undermine the foundations of the Putinist state itself.

Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin was born on June 1 1961 in (then) Leningrad. His father died when he was young and his mother, who later remarried, supported him and his ailing grandmother by working at a local hospital.

Yevgeny spent his teenage years training to be a professional cross-country skier, a dream that turned sour in 1979 when, aged 18, he was given a suspended sentence for theft.

While on probation he committed a series of burglaries then, working with a gang, lured a woman to a dark alley, strangled her until she blacked out and stole her jewellery. In 1981 he was sentenced to 13 years in jail.

He emerged in 1990, his time in the notoriously brutal Soviet prison system having equipped him with the skills needed to thrive in the new Russia emerging outside it.

Prigozhin, left, in 2010, when he was described as a businessman, showing President Putin around his factory producing school meals, outside St Petersburg - Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

He set up a hot-dog stand on the streets of St Petersburg and in the cowboy capitalism of the early 1990s established a chain of convenience stores, before eventually opening a series of restaurants.

These included one, on a floating boat, called New Island: it became a favourite of another St Petersburg native, Vladimir Putin. When Putin moved into the Kremlin, Prigozhin was soon doing the catering for Kremlin banquets, earning the nickname “Putin’s chef”.

During his first term as president, Putin entertained world leaders including the French President Jacques Chirac and President George W Bush at New Island, where Prigozhin ministered to the guests himself, serving up dishes including Somali ostrich meat, crocodile, grey shark and piranha.

Prigozhin’s friendship with Putin paid off in the form of contracts for his catering enterprise to supply food for schools, hospitals and, most lucrative of all, the Russian armed forces. Over a five-year period, according to the jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Prigozhin received government contracts worth £2.25 billion.

It was for his non-culinary interests that Prigozhin became notorious, beginning in 2013 with the Internet Research Agency, launched in St Petersburg that year. According to the report into Russian interference in US elections by the US special counsel Robert Mueller – which was made public in April 2019 – in about 2014 the agency initiated a large-scale operation directed at influencing public opinion and interfering with elections in the United States, including conspiring to tamper in the 2016 presidential campaign to support Donald Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton.

Mueller alleged that Prigozhin’s “troll factory” engaged in “information warfare” aimed at spreading “distrust toward the candidates and the political system in general”, including creating fake social media accounts to impersonate Americans, defrauding banks, and organising rallies in several states.

Prigozhin’s chutzpah was extraordinary. On May 29 2016, a few days before his birthday, social media accounts were used to hire an American citizen to stand beside the White House holding a sign that read: “Happy 55th Birthday Dear Boss”.

In parallel, Prigozhin set up his private military outfit, a motley crew of ex-soldiers, adventurists and desperadoes, recruited to serve under the command of Dmitry Utkin, a former special forces officer in the GRU and admirer of the Third Reich, who had adopted the codename Wagner after the German composer Richard Wagner, allegedly because his work was greatly admired by Adolf Hitler.

The group began operating in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and shifted its focus to Syria after Russia launched its intervention there in 2015. Formally, Wagner did not exist: private armies are illegal under Russia’s constitution. But the value of both Wagner and the Internet Research Agency to the Kremlin was that they operated in a grey area which gave the government “plausible deniability”.

The Wagner Group went on to become involved in as many as 12 different countries, including Libya, where Ukrainian sources allege that it was tasked with testing new Russian weapons systems, Sudan, the Central African Republic, Madagascar and Mozambique.

Ostensibly Prigozhin financed Wagner himself, but an unnamed British diplomat quoted in The Times in 2021 alleged that much of the funding came from the Russian government via “super-contracts”: “The difference between the cost and how much is paid then becomes a slush fund, which is now on the books of Prigozhin’s companies, and that money is used to fund the Wagner operations.”

In a select committee submission, the Foreign Office stated: “Wagner’s finances are opaque, and the mechanisms used to fund the group’s activities obscure. However, reports suggest Prigozhin has been able to draw on various revenue streams, including direct payments from host states; access to natural resources where the group has deployed; and inflated Russian government contracts given to Prigozhin’s other businesses.”

All this made Prigozhin extremely rich. In 2023 some estimates put his personal fortune at as much as £2 billion. His opulent properties included a St Petersburg estate, with its own helipad, costing an estimated $105 million, a 10-acre clifftop estate with a swimming pool at Gelendzhik on the Black Sea, a $6 million yacht and three private jets.

Prigozhin was placed under American sanctions in connection with his leadership of the Wagner Group, and in 2018 a US grand jury indicted him for interfering in the internal politics of the United States. In 2021 he was added to the FBI’s “10 most wanted fugitives list” with a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest.

In 2021 the then British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on Prigozhin, saying he was “responsible for significant foreign mercenary activity in Libya and multiple breaches of the UN arms embargo”.

A video grab from handout footage posted on May 25 2023 on the Telegram account of a company linked to Prigozhin showing him in Bakhmut - HANDOUT/TELEGRAM/ @concordgroup_official/AFP via Getty Images

Prigozhin seemed to treat such moves as something of a joke. He was “not upset at all” that he landed on the FBI list: “If they want to see the devil, let them see him. We have interfered, we are interfering and we will continue to interfere.” Meanwhile, in response to British sanctions, he announced a $500,000 bounty for the capture of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the exiled Russian businessman turned political activist residing in London, adding that he would only pay if a Russian citizen caught him, because he did not want to pay money to foreigners.

Reports that the Wagner Group had become involved in the 2022 invasion of Ukraine were initially sparse, but in September that year a video on Twitter showed Prigozhin standing in a prison yard, drumming up recruits.

This marked a change in his strategy. Previously, he had sued any journalist who dared suggest his involvement in the group.

His mercenaries became a major force in the war, notably taking Bakhmut, the city where the bloodiest and longest battles took place. US sources estimated that nearly half of the 20,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine in the first six months of 2023 were Wagner fighters in Bakhmut.

However, when Prigozhin began using social media to advertise the group, his message was not one designed to appeal to his patrons in the Kremlin. As the Russian army suffered a humiliating retreat in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, he posted gruesome videos, from deserters being executed by a sledgehammer to the brain to rows of bodies of fallen Wagner troops.

By the time Prigozhin staged his short-lived mutiny, his message seems to have gained traction with the Russian public and even won support from top military ranks. In April he recruited the Russian deputy defence minister Mikhail Mizintsev to his cause. Some sources suggest that Prigozhin may have acted because the Kremlin had ordered his mercenaries to submit to the Russian military by July 1, a humiliation he was not prepared to countenance. Prigozhin’s renegade army were within 120 miles of Moscow when he called the whole thing off.

The next two months became a sort of international “Where’s Wally?” game as the press and media struggled to follow Prigozhin’s movements. In late June the BBC tracked his private jet flying from Belarus to Russia, where he was later reported to have had a meeting with Putin. The jet made several flights between St Petersburg and Moscow, but whether Prigozhin was on board was unknown. In late July he was seen meeting with Freddy Mapouka, a presidential aide in the Central African Republic.

Earlier this month, he re-appeared in the world’s media, releasing on Wagner-affiliated Telegram channels his first video address since the abortive mutiny. Clad in camouflage kit and holding a rifle, Prigozhin announced that his group was now focusing its attention on advancing Russia’s interests in Africa, saying: “PMC Wagner is conducting a reconnaissance operation, making Russia even greater on all continents and Africa more free.”

On the evening of Wednesday August 23, Russia’s air transport agency reported that Prigozhin’s name (along with that of Dmitry Utkin) was on the passenger list of a private plane which had crashed north of Moscow.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was married to Lyubov Valentinovna Prigozhina, owner of a chain of chocolate shops and a network of spas; they had two daughters and a son.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, born June 1 1961, death reported August 23 2023

