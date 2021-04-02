Yext Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Yext (NYSE:YEXT, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $14.82 per share and the market cap of $1.8 billion, Yext stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Yext is shown in the chart below.





Because Yext is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 11% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 17.46% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Yext has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.67, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Yext's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Yext over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Yext has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $354.7 million and loss of $0.79 a share. Its operating margin is -26.60%, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Yext is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Yext over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Yext is 11%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 8.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Yext's return on invested capital is -23.32, and its cost of capital is 10.46. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Yext is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Yext (NYSE:YEXT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Yext stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

