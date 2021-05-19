Yext Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Yext (NYSE:YEXT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $12.86 per share and the market cap of $1.6 billion, Yext stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for Yext is shown in the chart below.


The reason we think that Yext stock might be a value trap is because Yext has an Altman Z-score of 1.60, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Yext has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.67, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Yext's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Yext over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Yext has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $354.7 million and loss of $0.79 a share. Its operating margin is -26.60%, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Yext is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Yext over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Yext's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Yext's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Yext's return on invested capital is -23.32, and its cost of capital is 9.82. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Yext is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Yext (NYSE:YEXT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Yext stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

