Yield Curve Inversion: The Complete Picture

Equity market investors should not only pay attention to company or industry-specific developments, but also to other macroeconomic developments that could determine the performance of capital markets in the future. Changes in interest rates could have a material impact on stock prices, and an inversion of the yield curve that represents the spread between 10-year and two-year Treasury yields is seen as an ominous sign. In August, this phenomenon occurred and investors were quick to conclude that an economic recession is imminent.





What does an inverted yield curve mean?

The yield curve plots the relationship between yields of various securities having the same credit quality but different maturities. The spread between short- and long-term rates correlates with economic growth, and this acts as a strong indicator that shows where an economy is headed.

An inverted yield curve occurs as a result of a higher demand for long-dated Treasury securities based on lower economic growth projections, which eventually drives the prices of such securities higher. Eventually, short-term treasuries provide a better yield than their long-term counterparts, which results in the inversion of the yield curve.

When investors are less confident about the future outlook of an economy, they seek safe-haven investments such as government bonds. Purchasers of Treasury securities are confident that the U.S. Treasury will not default on their payments. During the 2008 recession, foreign governments increased their holdings in Treasury securities. According to data from Reuters, such holdings jumped from 13% in 1988 to 31% in 2011.

When many investors turn to bonds due to increased volatility in stocks, this collective sentiment, together with the inversion of the yield curve, will be an indicator of the state of the economy.

However, an inverted yield curve alone cannot predict an imminent recession as it does not portray the big picture. Many other macroeconomic factors need to be considered.

Is the U.S. economy in bad shape?

Data released by the Federal Reserve indicates the U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 1.9% in the third quarter of 2019, following 2.1% annualized growth in the previous quarter. This is a slowdown from the 3.1% growth recorded in the first three months of the year. The main growth drivers were household consumption and government spending. Business investments declined by 3%, recording the sharpest decline since early 2016.

U.S. GDP growth

The trade tensions between the U.S. and China are certainly not helping the American economy to break through. The 15-month-long trade war and the sluggish growth in business investments could hinder the ability of consumers to drive the economy higher in the future. Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented on this in the policy meeting concluded on Oct. 30.

"Trade policy tensions have waxed and waned, and elevated uncertainty is weighing on U.S. investments and exports," he said.

Josh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute, wrote in a report released in July:

"There is plenty to worry about as there is a weakness in both residential and non-residential investments. The last time residential construction investments contracted for this long was during the great recession."

The economy is not in a bad shape yet, but there are signs of a slowdown. Equity markets generally react to such developments in advance, meaning that investors could be in for a surprise sooner than they project. Some of these ominous signs are discussed below.

The Fed might be caught in a liquidity trap

Many analysts polled by Reuters believe that central banks around the globe are in a liquidity trap. This occurs when an injection of cash into the private banking system fails to stimulate the economy as cash is being hoarded by investors who expect deflation and lackluster economic growth. One of the primary characteristics of a liquidity trap is short-term rates that hover just above zero. At present, the target federal funds rate is 1.5% to 1.75%.