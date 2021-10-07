Yield Guild Games Invests $175K in Merit Circle to Expand Scholarship Program

Tanzeel Akhtar
·1 min read

Yield Guild Games (YGG), a decentralized gaming startup, said it invested $175,000 in Merit Circle to help “bring play-to-earn to the masses.”

  • YGG said it will work with Merit Circle, also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focused on gaming, to expand its play-to-earn scholarship model that is focused on developing countries.

  • YGG describes itself as a “play-to-earn gaming guild.” It allows users to invest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in blockchain gaming.

  • The deal with Merit Circle means the firms can host events and lend assets to each other as well as make investments and pursue projects to benefit both communities.

  • Merit Circle was incubated by the early-stage venture capital firm Flow Ventures, and has supported gaming communities through its scholarship programs in the Philippines, Venezuela, Africa and Nigeria.

  • In August, YGG signed a sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The agreement will allow Axie Infinity players from developing countries to receive scholarship funds.

  • YGG said its users can interact with the gaming guild by applying and receiving a scholarship for Axie Infinity or by purchasing Merit Circle’s soon-to-be-released governance token “$MC” to be a part of the DAO.

Read more: Yield Guild Games Taps HaloDAO to Help Gamers Put Earnings in DeFi

