Stocks Struggle as Traders Mull Fed, US-China Ties: Markets Wrap

Stocks Struggle as Traders Mull Fed, US-China Ties: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tassia Sipahutar
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks struggled for traction in Asia on Wednesday and the dollar climbed as investors evaluated heightened US-China tension and hawkish Federal Reserve comments.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares were mixed in Japan and fell in South Korea and Australia. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped after a dip in Wall Street shares on Tuesday.

Hong Kong contracts earlier pointed to the bourse there unwinding some of the losses sparked by worries over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.

Treasuries mostly held a slide that’s pushed the two-year yield back past 3%. A chorus of Fed officials said the central bank has some way to go to get inflation under control, leading traders to trim wagers on policy easing next year.

A dollar gauge added to its biggest gain in about three weeks. Some ebbing in the demand for havens from geopolitical risk pushed the yen lower.

The comments from Fed officials including Mary Daly, Loretta Mester and Charles Evans served to highlight the challenging backdrop of rising borrowing costs, price pressures and slowing economic growth confronting markets.

San Francisco Fed President Daly said the Fed has “a long way to go” on reaching price stability around a 2% inflation target. Cleveland counterpart Mester said she wants to see “very compelling evidence” that month-to-month price increases are moderating.

“It’s hard to see any meaningful upside in equities right now,” Xi Qiao, managing director for global wealth management at UBS Group AG, said on Bloomberg Television. “The market is going to trade pretty mixed, stay choppy until we have a little bit more certainty.”

Missile Tests

China, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory, announced missile tests and military drills around the island after Pelosi became the highest-ranking American politician to visit in 25 years.

While market fears of an acute deterioration in ties between the US and China appear to have cooled, the ill-will highlights the risk of longer term economic decoupling with an array of potential impacts, such as stickier inflation as supply chains adjust, one that is highlighted by China’s decision to halt natural sand exports to Taiwan following the visit.

China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, decided to push back announcing a multibillion-dollar North American plant to supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co. due to tensions raised by Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Elsewhere, oil fell below $94 a barrel as traders counted down to an OPEC+ crude production meeting. Gold retreated and Bitcoin dropped under $23,000.

This week’s MLIV Pulse survey is asking about your outlook for corporate bonds, mergers and acquisitions and health of US corporate balance sheets through the end of the year. It takes one minute to participate in the MLIV Pulse survey, so please click here to get involved anonymously.

What to watch this week:

  • OPEC+ meeting on output, Wednesday

  • US factory orders, durable goods, ISM services, Wednesday

  • BOE rate decision, Thursday

  • US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Thursday

  • US employment report for July, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:44 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

  • Japan’s Topix index was little changed

  • South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.1%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

  • The euro was at $1.0151, down 0.2%

  • The Japanese yen was at 133.63 per dollar, down 0.3%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7744 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.73%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield increased 10 basis points to 3.08%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $93.60 a barrel, down 0.8%

  • Gold was at $1,756.64 an ounce, down 0.2%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Burn Pit’ Bill for Veterans on Course for Senate Passage Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Legislation giving veterans exposed to toxic burn pits access to expanded health benefits passed the Senate Tuesday night amid an outcry from veterans and comedian Jon Stewart, who camped out on the Capitol steps since Republicans blocked the bill last week. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s

  • How Commodity Traders Are Helping Fund Russia’s War

    Russia has seen its oil revenues increase in the 100 days since it invaded Ukraine, thanks in large part to trading houses in Switzerland, Singapore, and Dubai

  • US Treasury yields drop amid rising US-China tensions ahead of Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan

    The 10-year yield fell to a fresh four-month low as investors anticipated Pelosi becoming the highest ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

  • Fed officials stay resolute on need to make policy more restrictive

    (Reuters) -A trio of Federal Reserve officials from across the policy spectrum signaled on Tuesday that they and their colleagues remain resolute and "completely united" on getting U.S. interest rates up to a level that will more significantly curb economic activity and put a dent in the highest inflation since the 1980s. Moreover, one of them - San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly - said she was "puzzled" by bond market prices that reflect investor expectations for the central bank to shift to rate cuts in the first half of next year. On the contrary, she said her expectation is the Fed will keep raising rates for now and then hold them there "for a while," remarks that triggered a wave of selling in rate-futures markets.

  • Stocks slip on Wall Street after another meandering day

    U.S. stocks slipped Tuesday as Wall Street's modest August retreat continued another day

  • Fed's Daly: More to do on inflation; 2023 rate cuts not her 'modal' outlook

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's work of bringing down inflation is "nowhere near" done, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Tuesday, adding U.S. central bank officials are "still resolute and completely united" in the task of achieving price stability. The Fed last month raised its benchmark interest rate - its key policy tool - by three-quarters of a percentage point for a second straight meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell after that meeting said another "unusually large" rate hike may be appropriate again in September if inflation is not easing to a sufficient degree.

  • Top Fed officials say U.S. interest rates to keep rising until high inflation eases

    Two top officials at the Federal Reserve on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank needs to raise interest rates even higher and probably keep them high for awhile to contain the worst outbreak of inflation in almost 41 years.

  • Fed's Bullard: 'Relatively soft landing' feasible for Fed, ECB

    That's because both central banks, despite battling the stiffest inflation rates in decades, began their current efforts with considerably more credibility than their counterparts in the 1970s and '80s, Bullard said in remarks prepared for delivery to a gathering of the Money Marketeers of New York University. In the Fed's case, that resulted in severe back-to-back recessions in the early 1980s when Fed Chair Paul Volcker had to raise rates to punishing levels to earn credibility and to lower inflation.

  • Treasuries Sink as Fed Pivot Seems Less Likely: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries sank and stocks dropped after Federal Reserve officials signaled the central bank is still intent on raising rates until inflation is under control.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Head

  • Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan Is a Risk to More Than Just the Chip Industry

    BP posts soaring profit fueled by rising energy prices, Pinterest surges as Elliott confirms it is the biggest shareholder, deal-making activity in the U.S. is expected to slow even more, and other news to start your day.

  • Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as fewer users trade

    Robinhood Markets said Tuesday it's cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce, as crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market keep more customers off its trading app. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company, whose easy-to-use app helped bring a new generation of investors to the market, will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The reduction of about 780 jobs follows another round of layoffs announced earlier this year, which cut 9% of its workforce and “did not go far enough” in cutting costs, Tenev said in a post on the company's blog.

  • Pelosi courts controversy with Taiwan trip that’s personal to Speaker

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has stirred a storm of controversy, heightening tensions with China and captivating the world’s attention. For the California Democrat, however, the trip is something much more personal. Pelosi has a long track record of confronting Chinese leaders head-on, particularly on issues of human rights, stretching back decades to include…

  • Starbucks is still ‘sensitive to consumer demands’ amid food price inflation: Analyst

    Morningstar Analyst Sean Dunlop breaks down Starbucks' third-quarter earnings beat, the chain's global sales growth, and how the brand is faring against inflationary factors and China's COVID shutdowns.

  • Singapore bank OCBC's Q2 profit jumps 28%, upbeat on outlook

    Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) reported a stronger-than-expected 28% jump in quarterly profit and gave a robust outlook as rising interest rates pushed up its net interest margins. With Singapore relaxing most of its COVID-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, banks are benefiting from the rebound in economic recovery of the Asian financial hub. "Overall economic growth in our key markets is expected to remain positive this year but at a slower pace due to the heightened headwinds in the operating environment," OCBC's Group Chief Executive Helen Wong, who took charge last year, said in the results statement on Wednesday.

  • Brazil's Cielo Q2 net profit soars, beating forecasts

    Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit more than tripled, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by proceeds from the sale of a subsidiary. The company, controlled by lenders Bradesco and Banco do Brasil, posted net income of 635.3 million reais ($120.38 million), well above the 285.9 million reais expected by analysts in a forecast compiled by Refinitiv. Cielo's profit was boosted by the sale of its stake in U.S. firm Merchant e-Solutions Inc, which was concluded in April and added 282 million reais to its bottom line.

  • Twitter Subpoenas Musk Deal Investors, Digs Into Andreessen, VCs

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. subpoenaed records from equity investors including a unit of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and sought information on Marc Andreessen and a host of venture capital figures, over Elon Musk’s financing of the $44 billion buyout it sued him to complete.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Gol

  • US stocks fall as investors assess US-China tensions ahead of Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan

    Pelosi's trip to Taiwan not only dinged US stocks on Tuesday, but it dragged down the prices of Taiwan's stock market as well.

  • 5 Questions About Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit, Answered

    For investors, questions revolve around what the House speaker will say in meetings with Taiwan officials, and China's response.

  • Treasury says borrowing needs increased by $262 billion

    The Treasury Department is seeking to borrow $444 billion in the current quarter through September as the Federal Reserve tightens its portfolio. A Treasury official told reporters on the condition of anonymity that the department was now expecting to collect less in taxes than initially forecast. The additional debt during the July to September quarter is also due in part to the Fed's decision in May to scale back its holdings of Treasury notes, which caused the government to rely on private and foreign investors.

  • Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal

    Twitter Inc is attempting to find evidence that Elon Musk tried to torpedo the financing of his $44 billion takeover deal for the social media company while also looking into his motivation for backing out of the deal, legal experts said. Twitter sent dozens of civil subpoenas this week to global banks such as units of Morgan Stanley, co-investors in the deal including an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc, and Musk advisers, according to filings over the past two days in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.