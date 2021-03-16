Yellen’s Go-To Measure Shows U.S. Debt Is Still Getting Cheaper

Yellen’s Go-To Measure Shows U.S. Debt Is Still Getting Cheaper
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Capo McCormick and Alex Tanzi
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- As rising government bond yields stir up angst on financial markets, one person who sounds unfazed is U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Her own go-to measure of debt costs is headed in the opposite direction.Interest payments on the national debt fell last year, to $345 billion or 1.6% of gross domestic product. They’re on track to shrink further in 2021 -- even after all the pandemic spending, plus a debt-market selloff that’s taken 10-year Treasury yields to the highest in more than 12 months.

That’s because the government is rolling over bonds it sold years or decades ago, when its borrowing costs were higher. It would take Treasury yields averaging about 2.5% across all maturities -- well above where they are now -- to turn that trend around, according to calculations by Bloomberg Intelligence. Even then, U.S. debt service costs would be comfortably lower than they’ve been in the recent past.

All of this helps explain why President Joe Biden’s administration, which just passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, is lining up trillions of dollars more spending to help infrastructure and industry -- and isn’t concerned if it has to borrow a chunk of the money.

‘Troublesome Zone’

Public spending to counter the pandemic has already taken U.S. debt to a post-World War II record. And the cost of new borrowing has jumped. Ten-year yields were trading at 1.61% as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday -- double what they were as recently as November. The increase has been driven by expectations of faster growth and inflation, as vaccines enable a consumer rebound from the pandemic slump.

But Yellen says that the size of the government’s interest payments are the best guide to how much spending room there is. As a share of the economy, those outlays are “no higher than they were back in 2007,” she told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday -- even though the national debt is more than twice as big as it was back then.

By Yellen’s preferred measure, “we are not in a troublesome zone,” said David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution.

That doesn’t mean there are no potential problems ahead.Sooner or later, U.S. debt service costs will likely start rising again. The Congressional Budget Office doesn’t expect it to happen until 2025, after interest payments bottom out at 1.1% of GDP, the lowest since at least the early 1960s.

Historically Normal

That projection is based on the assumption of a gradual rise in 10-year Treasury rates of about 20 basis points a year, from 0.9% in 2020 to 1.5% in 2023. By contrast, in the past few weeks alone, yields have surged some 70 basis points. The CBO, which has consistently overestimated interest rates in the past decade, could be wrong in the other direction this time.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predict a steeper climb in yields, with the 10-year rate ending this year at 1.9% and climbing to 2.4% in 2024. Even so, that would “leave debt-servicing costs well within the normal historical range,” Goldman economists Laura Nicolae and Ronnie Walker wrote in a March 10 report.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Debt service costs change slowly over time, and rising yields at the moment won’t significantly increase the interest taxpayers owe on current debt. However, all the new debt that is being issued will cause total financing payments to increase which over time will reduce the government’s flexibility in allocating discretionary portions of the budget. As long as the yield curve remains relatively steep and most government financing is done shorter term, interest costs shouldn’t rise much.”

-- Ira F. Jersey, chief U.S. interest-rate strategist

Still, the uncertainty over “how much is too much” when it comes to government debt is a good reason for the Biden administration to finance at least some of its forthcoming spending measures by raising revenue rather than borrowing, according to Wessel at Brookings.

“The case for building in some tax increases into the next bill, even if they don’t take effect immediately, is probably prudent,” he said. “Just to give us a little bit of comfort that we aren’t going to run up the debt too big.”

‘Great Capacity’

Last year’s budget deficit, a peacetime record at close to 16% of GDP, paid for pandemic stimulus that’s gone a long way toward reviving the economy. Biden is now juicing it some more. It’s that prospect of faster growth, and higher inflation to accompany it, that’s sent bond yields on a tear – and stung fixed-income investors. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index is down 3.4% this year.

While markets fret about inflation, officials are more focused on lingering pandemic shortfalls -– like a jobs gap of more than 9 million compared with a year ago. That’s what is driving policy.The Federal Reserve, which starts a two-day meeting Tuesday, says it won’t raise interest rates or trim bond purchases anytime soon. Biden and Yellen say the risk of spending too little outweighs the risk of spending too much.

While the U.S. has gone further than most, similar policies have been enacted all over the world during the pandemic. Group of Seven governments borrowed a net $7 trillion in 2020. At the current low interest rates, the cost of servicing all that debt is actually negative after adjustment for inflation, according to a Bloomberg Economics analysis.

“The U.S. government continues to have great capacity to borrow,” said David Levy, chairman of Jerome Levy Forecasting Center LLC. “Market constraints on the further expansion of fiscal deficits are far more likely to show up in emerging-market countries and some others, not in the United States.”

(Updates with latest Treasury price in fifth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Property Dynasty’s China Deal Is a Cautionary Tale

    (Bloomberg) -- When Singapore’s richest property family invested in a Chinese real estate group, the deal was touted as “game-changing” for its expansion in Asia’s largest economy. Almost a year later, it has instead become a cautionary tale for firms looking to invest in Chinese developers.In a case of a dream turning into a burden, City Developments Ltd. last month revealed a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on Chongqing-based Sincere Property Group that led the Singapore firm to suffer a record annual loss.The impairment constituted almost all of CDL’s S$1.9 billion investment in Sincere, which more than doubled from its initial outlay as its partner’s finances deteriorated. Now CDL has had enough, saying it will no longer inject funds until the Chinese company returns to health. Cash-strapped Sincere has dragged their rift into the open after missing a bond repayment.CDL’s wager in a Chinese developer with liquidity issues quickly unraveled when Beijing imposed checks on fresh fund-raising by highly indebted builders that breached its “three red lines.” For others seeking to expand in China, its predicament is a warning: Investing in the world’s second-largest economy may be seductive but also comes with hidden risks.“It’s a tightly regulated sector and swift change in policies can quickly turn the table against an investor,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “In Sincere’s case, the three red lines rule heightened the refinancing difficulties of smaller-scale developers with high leverage.”Conducting due diligence when investing in China may not reveal the true extent of debts, profitability or potential of a company, said corporate governance expert Mak Yuen Teen, an associate professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore.“Due diligence is more challenging and differences in legal system, rule of law, business practices and corporate governance are all risks that are greater in China than, say, in other more developed markets,” Mak said.While CDL declined to comment for this story, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek said at the company’s earnings briefing on Feb. 26 that Sincere’s debt restructuring turned out to be “far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected.”To scrutinize Sincere before clinching the April 2020 deal, CDL hired one of the big-four accounting firms, along with HSBC Holdings Plc as its financial adviser and China-based Fangda Partners on legal matters. Representatives for Fangda and HSBC declined to comment.CDL conducted thorough due diligence, said Zhao Dongmei, chief financial officer of Sincere Holding Group, the second-largest shareholder in the Chinese builder. “We opened hundreds of accounts to them, our entire situation,” Zhao said in an interview.Sincere faced debt issues even before CDL took it over. At the end of 2019, its liabilities made up 68% of assets excluding advance proceeds from projects sold on contract, according to calculations based on its financial report. That’s close to the 70% ceiling later imposed by authorities -- one of the red lines -- as a condition for refinancing.The Chinese developer had almost 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of short-term interest-bearing liabilities as of June 2020, versus about 2.6 billion yuan of cash on hand, its semiannual report showed. It has around 3 billion yuan in bonds coming due this year through September, including 444.5 million yuan on a note that matured on March 9.Sincere paid interest on that bond two days after it matured, though investors are still waiting for a principal payment, according to two bondholders.Blame GameThen the blame game began. After missing the repayment, Sincere released a statement saying delays in decision-making by CDL “severely affected” its ability to use fundraising and asset disposals to improve operations and cashflows.CDL replied by saying that Sincere’s message contained incorrect information which could mislead people to believe it should take primary responsibility. While CDL has a 51% joint controlling stake, the Singapore developer said it doesn’t have majority control of Sincere’s board decisions.At last month’s earnings briefing, chairman and family patriarch Kwek Leng Beng said CDL needed the consent of Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu to monetize its numerous portfolio assets. “He has a different view from us,” Kwek said, adding that he was hopeful that Wu would cooperate.To be sure, the firms have faced headwinds beyond their control. On top of the crackdown on leverage, the real estate industry has been roiled by the pandemic, which slowed demand for residential and commercial assets. Yet CDL renegotiated the deal after Covid-19 struck, describing the new terms as “significantly improved” over original ones announced in May 2019.“CDL could have overestimated the easiness of cashing out on Sincere’s heavy assets post-pandemic, and underestimated its refinancing difficulties,” said Hung. “Then things quickly went downhill when the three red lines rule was introduced in August.”Shares of CDL rose 0.7% on Monday morning in Singapore. The stock has gained less than 1% since the Sincere deal was announced 11 months ago, while the benchmark Straits Times Index is up 19%. Chairman Kwek has signaled his optimism that the Chinese firm might still attract investors. But with fellow local developers busy repairing their own balance sheets to comply with the stricter rules, that could be wishful thinking, according to Hung. With Sincere unable to repay its bond on time, “any white knight coming in could be investing at a distressed price given its serious liquidity problem,” she said.“The cautionary tale for other companies is, venturing out to diversify is great, but you need to take a step back and see where your true competitive advantage lies and whether you’re truly gaining from the acquisition,” Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Not everything that glitters is gold.”(Updates with CDL shares in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Miami Dolphins agree to terms with TE/FB Cethan Carter

    Miami Dolphins agree to terms with TE/FB Cethan Carter

  • Annika Sorenstam’s caddie dug out yardage book 20 years later to relive historic 59

    Annika Sorenstam’s longtime caddie, Terry McNamara, went hole-by-hole through his yardage book to relive a magical day in 2001.

  • Cold weather chills U.S. retail sales, manufacturing production

    U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households. The setback is probably temporary, with the strongest economic growth since 1984 anticipated this year, thanks to massive fiscal stimulus and an acceleration in the pace of vaccines, which should allow for broader economic re-engagement, even as new COVID-19 cases are starting to creep up. Federal Reserve officials, who started a two-day meeting on Tuesday, are likely to focus on the underlying economic strength, expectations of higher inflation and a steadily recovering labor market.

  • Investor questions for the Fed: rebound, inflation and yields

    A surge in bond yields, fears about rising inflation and a jump-forward in interest rate expectations will be top of mind for investors at this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) led by Chair Jerome Powell convenes on March 16-17, with a policy statement and fresh economic projections due to be released at the end of the meeting. Investors will be looking for signs of whether the U.S. central bank's outlook for the economy has changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program and other developments.

  • Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer: a key relationship to a successful presidency

    The Democratic party mainstays who have spent decades in the Senate have an important dynamic as they wrangle a sometimes unruly Congress President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference as the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, listens. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images In the final hours ahead of the vote on Joe Biden’s Covid relief bill, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia had thrown his fellow Democrats a curveball. He had effectively put the entire bill in jeopardy by possibly joining Republicans on unemployment benefits. Manchin seemed immovable. The White House legislative affairs team couldn’t get him to relent. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the top Democrat in the chamber, met with him as well, but couldn’t get him to budge, according to two Democrats with knowledge of those discussions. Eventually Manchin and Biden got on the phone directly, twice. The unemployment benefits in the bill were scaled back by a few weeks and the bill regained momentum. The episode underscores an important dynamic between Schumer and Biden. For decades, the two Democrats have been striving to get the jobs they now have -Schumer as the Senate majority leader under a Democratic president, and Biden the president with his party in control of both chambers of Congress. But now the two Democrats have to wrangle with a sometimes unruly and razor-thin Democratic majority in Congress amid an ongoing global pandemic and a teetering economy. For Biden, successfully accomplishing his policy goals depends on close coordination with Schumer. For Schumer, working with Biden and ushering through his agenda could decide the length of time he is majority leader or even if he has to worry about a primary challenge from the left. While Biden and Schumer have run in very powerful Democratic circles and served as second-in-command to party leaders who fostered strong relationships, their history together is comparatively thin for two Democrats who have been in national politics for decades. They have a good relationship, but they aren’t besties. “Look, are they bosom buddies? No,” said a former Obama administration official. “But is there like a great deal of respect and fondness for one another? Yes. They’re pretty different people but I think they’re mutually fans of each other. This is not a situation where their kids hang out or they go to family barbecues.” Biden, 78, and Schumer, 71, are Democratic party mainstays. Both are known for their love of retail politicking and talking. Both come from comparatively humble beginnings. Both of them have spent decades in the Senate. And both of them have sometimes aligned more closely with the more moderate wing of the Democratic party and at other times the more liberal wing. But for all their similarities there are plenty of differences as well. Schumer graduated from Harvard University. Biden went first to the University of Delaware and then Syracuse University College of Law. Schumer came through the House of Representatives to the Senate. Biden was a member of the New Castle county council before being elected to the upper chamber. During their time in the Senate, Biden became chair of two prestigious committees. Schumer distinguished himself through stints as chairman of Senate Democrats’ campaign arms and, in his earliest days, pushing Democrats not to hold back on opposing Bush administration judicial nominees. Perhaps most important, though, Biden’s ambitions always transcended the Senate. Schumer’s less so. There were moments where speculation grew that Schumer could be a dark horse presidential candidate but he has always stamped that out quickly. “I’m not going to be president. I’m happy being senator,” Schumer told Charlie Rose in an interview in 2007. When pressed, Schumer reiterated, saying “What’s next? You know what my job is now? To have our Democratic majority in the Senate. I’m part of the leadership … I love what I’m doing. And if you do it well, everything is going to work out all right.” Ideological or political dustups between the two Democrats have been rare but they have happened. One exception was circa 1999 when Biden was hoping to move legislation that would have made it harder to declare bankruptcy. Schumer wanted to include an amendment that would have made it harder for anti-abortion protesters to not have to pay court fines by declaring bankruptcy. Biden wasn’t vocally opposed to the amendment, despite at times espousing anti-abortion positions based on his Catholic faith. In the end, the amendment did not make it into the final version of the bill and Biden joined with over a dozen Democrats and Republicans to pass the bill. President Bill Clinton ended up vetoing it. More timely to the brewing debates of today are Biden and Schumer’s thoughts on the filibuster. When Schumer was a new entrant to the Senate and loudly urging his colleagues to use whatever mechanisms available to block judicial nominees picked by President George W Bush that Democrats felt were too extreme. This included opposition research which Schumer’s staff shared with reporters and fellow Democratic senators. In a 2003 New York Times article, Biden praised Schumer’s tactics concerning Miguel Estrada, a Bush nominee for the court of appeals for the circuit court of Washington DC, for hitting a nerve with conservatives. “There are some senators who have the same views Chuck has,” Biden said according to the Times. ‘‘But conservatives don’t worry about them because they’re not effective.” But Biden ended up missing a key vote on Estrada’s nomination, which eventually was withdrawn. At other moments, though, both Schumer and Biden have been wary about the effectiveness about filibustering nominees in vain. In a 2006 Chicago Sun-Times story about Democratic opposition to the supreme court nominee Samuel Alito, who would eventually join the court, Biden is described as joining with Schumer and the then Senate majority leader, Harry Reid, in reluctantly fighting Alito with a filibuster. “I think a filibuster makes sense when you have a prospect of actually succeeding,” Biden said at the time. Now, the two leaders are under growing pressure to support major changes to the filibuster or gut it altogether. Biden has refrained from supporting such reforms and there still aren’t enough votes in the Democratic caucus to push Schumer to change the obstruction tool either. Biden and Schumer talk regularly, according to aides, and have been in close contact during passage of Biden’s $1.9tn Covid relief deal. Schumer has advertised his relationship with Biden, posting an Instagram video of him talking to Biden when news outlets reported that Biden had officially won the 2020 presidential election. But interviews with a dozen Democrats, as well as other top party officials, say most of Biden and Schumer’s interactions have been in the capacity of being high-ranking officials in the room with higher-ranking officials – such as during the Obama administration when Biden was vice-president and Schumer was the third ranking Democrat in the chamber. On Friday during a speech hailing passage of Biden’s relief bill, the president made a point to praise Schumer’s work in moving the legislation through the Senate. “But all kidding aside, we’ve still got a lot of great majority leaders,” Biden said, speaking in front of Schumer and the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi. “But I never saw anybody handle such a controversial, consequential piece of legislation that was right on the edge, than Chuck Schumer. I owe you, Chuck. You did an incredible job.”

  • A $15 Billion Treasury ETF Drops 20% From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- By one measure, the decade-long bull market in bonds is over.The $15 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), a widely watched exchange-traded fund for longer-term government bonds, fell for a second day Friday, losing as much as 2.3%. That extended its decline from an August peak to 20%, meeting a common definition of a bear market.The Treasury rout accelerated in recent weeks as vaccines and government stimulus boosted bets on an economic recovery and inflation, with yields climbing to pre-pandemic levels. Rates on 10-year Treasury notes are at 1.63%, poised for the highest since February last year. Long-duration bonds have been hardest hit, with 30-year Treasuries suffering their fourth-worst start of a year during the past century, data from Bank of America show.“We believe 2020 marked the secular low point for inflation and interest rates,” BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note to clients. “The 40-year bull market in bonds is over.”Investors are taking note. They pulled $15.4 billion out of bond funds in the week through March 10, the biggest withdrawal in a year, according to BofA and EPFR Global data.Given rates are still low on a historic basis, more losses may be in store for bond investors, according to Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede.“We’re very cautious of the downside risk to the fixed-income part of our clients’ portfolios,” he said. “And that’s particularly why we are underweight core fixed-income at this time.”(Corrects title of Reynolds in second-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TREASURIES-Yields fall ahead of Fed meeting, auctions

    The benchmark 10-year yield, which reached 1.642% on Friday, its highest level since February 2020, was last down 3 basis points at 1.6055%. Federal Reserve policymakers are not likely to detour from monetary policy despite an expected forecast of rapid economic growth in 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus vaccine rollout and the massive stimulus heading to taxpayers and others.

  • Bitcoin Risks Extending Losses After Weekend Rally Evaporates

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin gave up all the gains that pushed it to a fresh record over the weekend as exuberance around a new injection of stimulus waned.The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5.5% on Tuesday before trimming some losses to trade at $56,640 at 12:57 p.m. in New York. The token had hit a high on Saturday of $61,742. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies slumped as much as 5%.“There will certainly be some correction in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies because they have rallied so much in a short period of time,” said Atichanan Pulges, chief financial officer of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., operator of Thailand’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange. “The long-term outlook remains very bullish, as many more leading financial institutions are considering adopting cryptocurrencies.”On a technical basis, the GTI Global Strength Indicator, which detects trend fluctuations, has begun to curl downward, suggesting a bearish move for Bitcoin in the near-term. The last time the token triggered this sell signal, the price declined about an additional $14,600. Industry participants have also pointed to profit taking after Bitcoin set a record. The digital token has surged about 1,000% over the past year, a mesmerizing rally that outstripped more traditional assets like stocks and gold.Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have returned to prominence over the past year amid signs of broader investor interest, such as Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase. Detractors argue the token may be in a speculative bubble spurred by the massive influx of stimulus from fiscal and monetary policy amid the pandemic.Crypto traders have been positioning for the arrival of the next round of U.S. stimulus checks and are betting some of that money will find its way to Bitcoin. A recent survey by Mizuho Securities showed that 10% of money injected into the economy through stimulus checks could flow into stocks and cryptocurrencies.“You’re going to see a portion of that check used to invest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies instead of other avenues,” said John Wu, president of crypto firm Ava Labs. However, he noted that it likely won’t have the same impact that the last injection of stimulus had as vaccinations ramp up and people venture out.“We’re opening up, people are going outside again. So, part of the first round of checks, where people invested in stocks and in crypto, is because they got stuck at home and they found new ways to entertain themselves,” Wu said. “It will be a lesser effect than people think.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Spring Ahead or Fall Back? No Fear, Nasdaq Uptrend, Trading AbbVie and AMD

    COVID numbers stopped improving a while ago, even with ever-improving rates of vaccination. Just what is going on here?

  • AstraZeneca shares jump on European backing for vaccine

    Promotional products maker 4imprint tumbled after it reported the pandemic had wiped out its profits for the latest year. Pre-tax profits at the group, which makes things like branded bags and water bottles, dropped 93pc to just $3.84m (£2.76m), with Covid-19 having a “devastating” impact on trading. It said weekly order counts hit a low of 20pc of pre-pandemic levels last April, but gradually recovered to a run-rate of about 70pc by the final quarter. They fell back again to 65pc of pre-virus levels in January and February this year, a drop which the group attributed to weakness after the busy festive period. Chairman Paul Moody said: “The group is financially strong and very well placed to capitalise on the opportunities arising in recovering markets.” Liberum’s Joe Brent said 4imprint’s performance was below expectations, but the group’s employee retention put it in a good position to bounce back as restrictions ease. Shares in the group plunged 220p to £24.70, leaving it the second biggest faller on the FTSE 250. The only sharper fall came for Petrofac, down 10.7p at 98.7p, as it continued to reel after it was banned from bidding for contracts with Abu Dhabi’s oil company. Fellow energy services provider John Wood Group closed down 16.1p at 301.1p after swinging to a £150m annual loss. The group agreed to pay out £6.5m to the Civil Recovery Unit after one of its subsidiaries was found to have paid bribes to secure a pair of contracts in Kazakhstan. Royal Bank of Canada’s Victoria McCulloch said the outlook for the company remained “challenging”. The FTSE 250 as a whole rose solidly, outperforming most European indices with the vast majority of its members rising. Mid-cap climbers included Just Group, up 5p to 99.9p after full-year results. The specialist financial services company beat City predictions for operating profit, with analysts noting it had turned cash-positive for the first time. The group said it expects strong demand for its pension products to continue. Gains were moderate but slightly more muted on the FTSE 100, with pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca rising 254p to £72.32 and giving the index a heavyweight upwards nudge as the European Medicines Agency offered a continued endorsement of the group’s Covid-19 vaccine. Its gains were offset by oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, down 27.4p to £14.59, and peer BP, which dropped 4.9p to 311.3p, as cyclical shifts continued across global stock markets. Antofagasta fell 20.5p to £17.16 even though the Chilean copper miner posted a 3.3pc increase in 2020 revenues to $5.1bn, with its underlying losses narrowing from $1.3bn to $80.8m.

  • Anger simmers over Syria's economic collapse, but Assad appears secure

    In the back alleys of the old city of Damascus, Yaseen al-Obeid carries sacks of bricks to make some extra cash and supplement his monthly foreman's salary of $15. Like many other Syrians, one job is not enough; the 52-year-old has to find money to feed his wife and six children. Obeid's problems are common among the estimated 17 million people left in Syria after a decade-long civil war that decimated the economy, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced more than 11 million, or around half the pre-war population.

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, Mar. 16 – Gold Closer to Last Week’s High

    Gold is 0.2% higher this morning, as it is trading along the recent local highs. What about the other precious metals?

  • What to expect from the Fed policy meeting

    Zach Griffiths, Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist, &nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the FOMC 2-day policy meeting and the economic recovery outlook.

  • Enseo technology makes staying in a hotel contactless amid pandemic

    Enseo CEO Vanessa Ogle, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the enseoCONNECT mobile remote implementations amid the pandemic.

  • Automakers embrace electric vehicles. But what about buyers?

    The world’s major automakers have made something abundantly clear: They believe electric vehicles will dominate their industry in the years ahead. When Bock recently replaced his family's 2013 Honda Pilot SUV, he considered — and then dismissed — the idea of buying an electric vehicle. “I would consider it if the prices would come down,” Bock said, though leaving open the possibility of buying an electric vehicle next time.

  • Wall Street can't keep up with the economy

    We're one week away from lapping the one-year anniversary of the market's pandemic low.

  • Schumer: With relief bill, major argument against student debt cancellation ‘vanishes’

    Democratic senators say a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden last week paves the way for him to cancel student debt for a broad swath of borrowers. As part of the law, borrowers who have any student debt cancelled through the end of 2025 won’t face a tax bill over the discharged debt. Previously, cancelled student loan debt (with a few exceptions, including debt discharged through Public Service Loan Forgiveness) was typically considered income for tax purposes.

  • GameStop Stock Tumbles, but Analyst Still Sees Squeeze Potential

    S3 Partners’ Ihor Dusaniwsky says bears have bought shares to cover their bets–and he expects they’ll keeping buying if the share price stays high.

  • Why Congress is bringing back 'pork'

    Doling out money for pet projects actually helps Congress function better.