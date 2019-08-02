Yihai International Holding Ltd. (HKG:1579) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Yihai International Holding Ltd. (HKG:1579) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Yihai International Holding:

0.33 = CN¥681m ÷ (CN¥2.5b - CN¥422m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Yihai International Holding has an ROCE of 33%.

Does Yihai International Holding Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Yihai International Holding's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Food industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Yihai International Holding's ROCE is currently very good.

Yihai International Holding's current ROCE of 33% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 49%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Yihai International Holding's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1579 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 2nd 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Yihai International Holding's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Yihai International Holding has total liabilities of CN¥422m and total assets of CN¥2.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.