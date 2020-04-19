What Is Yihai International Holding's (HKG:1579) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Yihai International Holding (HKG:1579) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 39%, after some slippage. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 63%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Yihai International Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Yihai International Holding's P/E of 73.66 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Yihai International Holding has a much higher P/E than the average company (11.9) in the food industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Yihai International Holding shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that Yihai International Holding grew EPS by a stonking 39% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 28% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Yihai International Holding's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Yihai International Holding's CN¥1.6b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Yihai International Holding's P/E Ratio

Yihai International Holding's P/E is 73.7 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Yihai International Holding recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 53.1 to 73.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.