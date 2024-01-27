'Yikes': Critics Clown Rudy Giuliani For Doing Trump No 'Favors' In Ridiculous Defense

Rudy Giuliani defended Donald Trump with wild on-air remarks after a jury ordered his former client to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll on Friday.

Trump’s former personal attorney, in an interview with Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt, declared that the legal system has “gone to hell” before calling U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who oversaw the defamation trial, a “pure disgrace.”

Kaplan oversaw a separate trial last year where a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll, who has maintained that the former president raped her in the 1990s, and awarded her $5 million in damages.

“First of all, he was found not guilty – or not liable for rape. It was sexual assault, not rape. And second, you can be – you can be guilty of rape and still, a person can be a wacko. That was a defamation,” said Giuliani, who was ordered to pay $148 million to a pair of Georgia election workers he defamed after the 2020 election.

“You’re allowed to still defend yourself against defamation.”

A jury previously found that Trump was not liable for rape although Kaplan has written that this doesn’t mean that Carroll “failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’”

Kaplan said the jury’s decision stems from the “narrow, technical” meaning of rape in New York penal law, the Associated Press noted. He wrote that the rape claim was “substantially true under common modern parlance.”

Giuliani: It was sexual assault, not rape. pic.twitter.com/bLrn4ga7lq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2024

Critics on social media mocked the defense from Trump’s former personal attorney, noting that he’s someone who “can’t tell the difference between a hotel and a garden center.”

It was only sexual assault not rape!



Trump’s new campaign slogan. https://t.co/AVSPo5odNR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 27, 2024

From someone who can’t tell the difference between a hotel and a garden center. https://t.co/rOQXqyqiIg — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) January 27, 2024

In fairness, Alina Habba could have offered a worse defense… https://t.co/CGJQOqScFW — Jen Taub (@jentaub) January 27, 2024

PR Pro Tip: trying to split hairs like this is not a flex. https://t.co/YgwMPgYbqC — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) January 27, 2024

Nosferatu out here trying to say it's all good because the former President just sexually assaulted her. He didn't rape her. That's where we are folks.



Sexual assault ain't so bad. Could've been worse. https://t.co/tUZDdSqNeA — Warren (@swd2) January 27, 2024

When you're explaining the difference between rape and sexual assault, you're losing. https://t.co/UDMH0UoHGx — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 27, 2024

Imagine being a @GOP star like Giuliani and thinking sexual assault gets a pass. https://t.co/COrLnrrClx — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) January 27, 2024

Rudy sure isn’t doing Trump any favors. Then again, he doesn’t do himself any either. Both of them need to cough up the cash! 🍿 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 27, 2024

Leave it to Rudy to make Habba look like Clarence Darrow. https://t.co/8yE8z3sgTU — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) January 27, 2024

