Yin He Holdings (HKG:8260) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Yin He Holdings Limited (HKG:8260) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Yin He Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Yin He Holdings had HK$118.9m of debt in March 2019, down from HK$221.1m, one year before. On the flip side, it has HK$30.6m in cash leading to net debt of about HK$88.2m.

SEHK:8260 Historical Debt, July 30th 2019

How Strong Is Yin He Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Yin He Holdings had liabilities of HK$56.1m due within a year, and liabilities of HK$86.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$30.6m as well as receivables valued at HK$716.5m due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$604.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Yin He Holdings's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Yin He Holdings has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.5. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 18.7 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Importantly, Yin He Holdings's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 29% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Yin He Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.