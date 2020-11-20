Yingli's Restructuring Plan Officially Approved by the Court Ruling

·4 min read

BAODING, China, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, the "Restructuring plan of Yingli Energy (China) Company Limited and other five manufacturing entities" (the "Plan") has been approved by the ruling of Baoding Municipal Intermediate People's Court in Hebei Province, China, and the Judicial proceedings are terminated. Which means that Yingli's restructuring has achieved a critical milestone, and the only challenge left is the execution of the approved Restructure Plan.

On September 9, the first Creditors' Meeting of Yingli Energy (China) Limited and five other entities was held to vote on the draft Restructure Plan. After the expiration of the voting period, according to statistics, the voting results of the employee creditors' group, the original investors' group, the secured creditors' group, and the ordinary creditors' group all met the legal threshold for the adoption of the Plan, with more than 90% of the votes cast in favor of the plan, indicating that the parties had shown great affirmation and support for Yingli's restructuring. Based on the voting results, on October 19, the Administrator filed a request to the People's Court for approval of the Plan.

"Since Yingli entered into judicial restructuring proceedings, we have followed the principles of market practice and rules of law, with the main objectives of optimizing the company's asset and liability structure and restoring its profitability, and designed a comprehensive work plan to rescue the company. We have formulated detailed and concrete measures in terms of operation, adjustment of investors' rights and interests, adjustment and settlement of claims, and employee resettlement to ensure the feasibility of the draft plan and to maximumly protect the legitimate rights and interests of various types of creditors, which have been highly recognized by the parties," said Administrator. "Next, under the guidance of the People's Court, we will supervise the execution of the plan to lay a solid foundation for the Company's improvement and high-quality development."

The core contents of the restructuring plan include the conversion of a significant portion of the financial debts of the 6 restructuring entities into equity interests in the restructuring entities, full and orderly repayment of parts of financial debts and other payables, and fund injection of third-party platforms. The creditors with transforming creditors' right into shares, via a joint-venture holding platform, and Baoding municipal government, via a state-owned holding company will become the new shareholders of new Yingli. The holding company has signed an agreement with Yingli Energy (China) Company Limited to inject the value-added portion into new Yingli through the disposal of the corresponding land use right of Yingli, with an estimated capital size of at least RMB 2 billion. With the court's ruling in effect, new Yingli will begin the process of changing its shareholding and relocating its plants.

"New Yingli will continue to retain and operate the production capacity, supply chain, technology, brand, sales channels and other assets of the original manufacturing entities and fulfill the commitments of the order and warranty to customers. In the future, new Yingli will rely on the national research platforms, develop the core technology with market competitiveness and independent intellectual property rights, ensure the technological advancement of N-type TOPCon, HJT and maintain the global leading level," said Yingli Energy (China) Co. In Baoding, New Yingli is investing in the construction of 5 GW of high-efficiency cell production capacity and 2 GW of high-efficiency module production capacity. At the same time, the company plans to build 3 GW of high-efficiency module capacity in Tianjin, taking full advantage of the export and logistics advantages of the Tianjin port, and to expand production capacity through joint ventures and other forms. With steady operation and gradually increasing market share, New Yingli will return to the top tier of the industry.

It is also said that the New Yingli will not be affected during the relocation and new production capacity expansion, and the management team will remain in place to run the company. Recently, the "National Technical Standard Innovation Base (PV)" built by Yingli Energy (China) passed the inspection by the Standard Innovation Department of the State General Administration of Market Supervision, which is the first technical standard innovation base in the field of PV and the only national technical standard innovation base in Hebei Province.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yinglis-restructuring-plan-officially-approved-by-the-court-ruling-301178339.html

SOURCE Yingli Energy (China) Company Limited

Latest Stories

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Hacker closing out prison sentence in Chicago halfway house

    Computer hacker Jeremy Hammond, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for breaking into computer systems of security firms and law-enforcement agencies, will serve out the remainder of his term in a Chicago halfway house, a U.S. Bureau of Prison spokesman said Wednesday. Hammond, who has gained mythic status among his supporters, was released Tuesday from the Memphis Federal Correctional Institution in Tennessee to community confinement, said Bureau of Prisons spokesman Emery Nelson.

  • Trump turns on Pfizer over vaccine timing

    Trump accused U.S. drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of their Phase 3 vaccine trial until the day after the presidential election in order to avoid helping him.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Europeans feel the coronavirus pinch, Hungarians the most-poll: poll

    Almost 40% of European Union citizens feel worse off due to the coronavirus economic crunch, with Hungarians hurt the most even before the second wave of the pandemic, a pan-European survey showed on Friday. The poll, commissioned by the European Parliament, was conducted online by Kantar between Sept. 25 and Oct. 7 among 24,812 participants in all 27 EU countries. According to the survey, 39% percent of respondents in the whole EU said the COVID-19 pandemic has already impacted their personal income.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

    Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José Gomez.

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defense lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election.

  • US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

    Orlando Hall got stiffed on a drug deal and went to a Texas apartment looking for the two brothers who took his money. Late Thursday, Hall was put to death for abducting and killing the teenager, Lisa Rene. A judge’s stay over concerns about the execution drug gave Hall a reprieve, but for less than six hours.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • China says 'Five Eyes' should face reality on Hong Kong

    China on Thursday rejected the latest attack on its Hong Kong policy by the U.S. and several of its allies, saying they “should face up to the reality” that the former British colony has been returned to China. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was responding to a statement on Hong Kong issued by the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand, which together make up an intelligence partnership known as the Five Eyes. “No matter if they have five eyes or 10 eyes, if they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, they should beware of their eyes being poked and blinded,” he said at a daily briefing.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Hungary could receive up to one million doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine: foreign minister

    Hungary could receive up to one million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China in the coming months, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told state news agency MTI on Friday after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart. Hungary earlier announced it also plans to import Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.