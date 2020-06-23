Yiren Digital Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Wealth Management—Yiren Wealth

Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,218,181 as of March 31, 2020 , representing an increase of 0.3% from 2,210,530 as of December 31, 2019 and compared to 2,159,771 as of March 31, 2019 .

, representing an increase of 23.3% from 21,360 as of and compared to 19,236 as of . Total assets under administration ("AUA") for P2P products on Yiren Wealth was RMB 30,536.4 million ( US$ 4,312.6 million ) as of March 31, 2020 , representing a decrease of 10.9% from RMB 34,264.8 million as of December 31, 2019 , and compared to RMB 46,236.7 million as of March 31 , 2019.

Consumer Credit—Yiren Credit

Total loan originations in the first quarter of 2020 reached RMB 1.8 billion ( US$0.3 billion ), representing a decrease of 77.0% from RMB 8.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and compared to RMB 10.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

, representing an increase of 2.4% from 4,695,487 as of and compared to 4,405,115 as of . Number of borrowers served in the first quarter of 2020 was 115,420, representing a decrease of 8.1% from 125,622 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and compared to 149,715 in the first quarter of 2019.

The percentage of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers was 4.9% in the first quarter of 2020.

51.4% of loan originations were generated online in the first quarter of 2020.

Total outstanding principal balance of performing loans reached RMB 42,063.0 million ( US$ 5,940.4 million ) as of March 31,2020 , representing a decrease of 17.8% from RMB 51,157.3 million as of December 31, 2019 .

"During this unprecedented time, our core businesses remained stable while we made substantial progress to diversify and enrich our business lines as we continue our business transformation into China's leading digital financial service platforms for consumers." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "We are making good progress in expanding our creditech business with new products and services and through rapidly ramping up institutional funding. Meanwhile, our wealth management has seen strong growth despite the pandemic situation, especially for non-P2P wealth management products and services.

"For credit business, we have rolled out a series of new products to provide a full spectrum of credit services and meet broader needs for mainstream consumers' daily financing, including small-ticket-shorter-tenor loans, auto loans and SME loans. For the micro and small loans, we launched our products and services partnering with online consumption platforms. To fully leverage our nationwide service network coverage, we have rolled out auto loans targeted at second-handed cars, and the business has shown encouraging early growth momentum."

"On the wealth management front, non-P2P products are increasingly popular among investors and have seen strong growth. As of March 31, 2020, the total AUA for non-P2P products on Yiren Wealth grew to RMB 1,713.1 million, representing a 66.8% quarter-over-quarter growth and 303.2% year-over-year growth. Particularly we see strong demand of our fund products during the first quarter, with a 56.8% quarter-over-quarter growth of AUA driven by our new product offerings and also customers' strong demand, we expect this growth trends to continue through the year."

"Under the challenging operating environment amid the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, we maintained strong liquidity and profitability," said Mr. Zhong Bi, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Despite significant business volume drop during the quarter, our strong cost control and operation efficiency efforts have kept our business at a profit and good cash position. Our cash and cash equivalents remained stable at RMB 3.2 billion. Our usable cash maintained at a healthy level at RMB 3.6 billion and we believe we are on solid footing in the dynamic environment."

"For credit performance and the risk management, overall, early delinquencies increased in the first quarter and reached its peak at the end of March due to the pandemic situation before it quickly declined in April and returned to near pre-pandemic level in May." said Mr. Michael Ji, Chief Risk Officer of Yiren Digital. "Visible progress has been made in prioritizing our business toward higher-quality customers, which was reflected in risk performance and we are glad to see essential improvement trend in 2019 and we expect a more substantially improved trend in 2020."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total amount of loans facilitated in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB 1,839.5 million (US$259.8 million), compared to RMB 10,934.9 million in the same period last year. As of March 31, 2020, the total outstanding principal amount of the performing loans was RMB 42.1 billion (US$5.9 billion), decreased by 17.8% from RMB 51.2 billion as of December 31 2019.

Total net revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB 1,023.7 million (US$144.6 million), compared to RMB 1,980.4 million in the same period last year. Revenue from Yiren Credit reached RMB 607.8 million (US$ 85.8 million), representing a decrease of 58.3% from RMB 1,459.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Revenue from Yiren Wealth reached RMB 415.9 million (US$58.7 million), representing a decrease of 20.2% from RMB 521.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB 616.4 million (US$87.1 million), compared to RMB 1,127.9 million in the same period last year. Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 accounted for 33.5% of the total amount of loans facilitated, as compared to 10.3% in the same period last year mainly due to the decline of loan volume.