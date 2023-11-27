YMCA 360 giving more to Y members

Nov. 27—Members of the Daviess County Family YMCA have a lot of new programs available and they are as close as their cell phones.

The Y has partnered with the national Y to offer programming and classes under a single app called YMCA 360.

"It is not all exercise," said Daviess County Family YMCA Executive Director Paula VanTyle-Smith. "There is adult painting, guided meditation, yoga, how to cook healthy food, Latin dance. There are so many different things."

The videos are made at YMCA's throughout the country. They are directed at all age groups.

"There are family activities," said VanTyle-Smith. "They have kids stuff too. Those are activities that can really be helpful when you find yourself with some house-bound kids through the holidays. They even have cancer support and diabetes support classes. There are a lot of different offerings that match with our mission of spirit, mind, body."

The app, which is part of the local Y membership, can basically give people a YMCA that can go anywhere.

"They can use it to work on their fitness here at the Y or they can use it at home or even when they travel," said Van Tyle-Smith. "It is just really convenient and simple to use. If you are someone who feels better being involved in a live class where an instructor is right there, those are also available."

YMCA 360 began with a single Y in Wisconsin several years ago and then began to grow. The local Y pays a fee to be in the network but the Y members get the program for free.

"Something in this works for everyone," said VanTyle-Smith. "They are marked. Some are for kids, some for adults, some even for seniors. Just lots of information on there. There are programs that let you learn things we don't normally offer like playing guitar, painting, even belly-dancing."

The Y says members who are not already signed up for YMCA 360 can easily again access to the plethora of programs.

People can visit the Y's front desk to sign up and get started, there is also a QR code that people can scan and that will get them signed up.