YMCA breaks ground on $46M community center; Olympic-style skateboard park also planned

WEST PALM BEACH — Plans for a new YMCA community center have taken a step forward with a ceremonial groundbreaking on Dec. 12 for a 55,000 square-foot complex adjacent to the Lake Lytal aquatics center in suburban West Palm Beach.

"We should soon see some Caterpillar trucks on the site," said Timothy Leuitte, board chairman of the YMCA of the Palm Beaches.

The project involves a private-public partnership between the Y and Palm Beach County. The $35 million facility is being built on land the county is leasing to the Y. It is expected to be open within 18 months.

County commissioners also are planning to rebuild the Lake Lytal aquatics complex, but they first must overcome a funding shortfall as costs have doubled to $12 million from $6 million. Under the partnership, the Y would manage the complex for the aquatics center county once it is rebuilt.

Skatepark modeled on Tokyo Olympics complex a top attraction

Rendering of the YMCA's 27,000-square-foot skate park to be built on county-owned land adjacent to the Lake Lytal Aquatics center near Southern Boulevard.

The project also includes a 27,000-square-foot, Olympic-style skateboard park built to host state and national competitions. Those competitions would be expected to attract skateboarders from across the country.

"This is not your grandfather's skatepark," Leuitte said. "We are mimicking it after the skatepark built for the Tokyo Olympics. We expect Olympic trials to be held here."

The Y's community center will have a Youth Engagement and Resource Center that will focus on mentoring underserved young people in Palm Beach County between ages of 12 and 22 with amenities and programs to attract those teens.

New YMCA to have recording studio, robotics arena as well as gym

Artists rendering of YMCA of Palm Beaches new community center adjacent to Lake Lytal Aquatics complex west of West Palm Beach in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

The new Y will have things that you would expect to see — a large gymnasium, a wellness center, locker rooms and a cycling area. But it will offer other amenities that you would not expect, Leuitte said, such as a recording studio and a robotics arena.

"Through our partnerships with local companies and organizations, we will work to educate teens in workforce skills and specific job training to inspire them as they prepare for their futures," Leuitte said. "This collaborative community hub at Lake Lytal Park will be a true destination for all families in Palm Beach County."

Currently, the YMCA of the Palm Beaches is managing the workout areas at two campuses of Palm Beach State College, near Lake Worth Beach and in Palm Beach Gardens. The Y also manages the Gleneagles Aquatic Center on Lake Worth Road.

Group classes, from hardcore workout boot camps to senior dance classes to youth swimming, are expected to be offered at the new community center. The YMCA of the Palm Beaches sold its Palm Springs wellness center in April 2022 for $10 million. Apartments are being built on the site.

