New YMCA buses increase access to after-school programs for low-income kids
Federal grant pays for six new buses that will help the Y boost its enrichment programs.
Federal grant pays for six new buses that will help the Y boost its enrichment programs.
Despite the hype, a new study that suggests blue light-filtering glasses don't really do much of anything.
The Longhorns are the favorites in their last year in the Big 12 before joining Alabama in the SEC in 2024.
Which college football teams are poised to disappoint in 2023? Here are 10 candidates.
"When I DJ, it gives me the same adrenaline rush as a playoff championship game. That's why I do it. For 10 years after I retired, I didn't have that," says the basketball legend, who is releasing his first full album since 1998.
Fall is just around the corner, which means now is a good time to make sure you have all of the lawn tools you’ll need once the leaves start falling.
Ramírez got two games for sending Anderson to the ground.
The two companies first teamed up in 2021, when Match made a seven-figure investment in the background check provider, following a series of reports about harm that came to dating app users through Match-owned apps. In particular, a damning investigative report by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations published in December 2019 prompted the company to begin to better focus on user safety, which also included a 2020 investment in Noonlight to help it power new safety features inside Tinder and other dating apps.
X appears to be working on new ID verification features several months after rampant impersonation temporarily derailed the company’s paid verification plans.
Food and rent are still too expensive, but inflation is finally normalizing among many other spending categories.
The Satina high-waisted leggings fit and flatter all body types. We're sold!
"Firm believer that redirection is protection." The post What’s the ‘burnt toast theory’? appeared first on In The Know.
Authorities allege Xavier Babudar robbed a string of banks in the midwest and laundered the stolen cash through casinos.
Wonder Brands, an acquirer of e-commerce brands in Latin America, announced today the closing of $15.5 million in Series A funding. This enables the Mexico City–based company to expand into South America. Nazca and IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, co-led the round and were joined by existing and new investors CoVenture, SilverCircle, Korify Capital, Infinitas Capital and GBM Mexico.
Director Ángel Manuel Soto is drawing early raves for his DC Comics origin film. "This is hopefully the first of many stories told by our communities."
Keep an eye on multiple angles at once with these home-securing beasts. 'It's like you're there,' said a fan.
Hackers are exploiting a newly discovered vulnerability in yet another enterprise file transfer software, the U.S. government’s cybersecurity agency has warned. The agency warned that the flaw poses “significant risks to the federal enterprise,” and mandated that federal civilian executive branch agencies — CISA included — apply vendor patches by September 6. Citrix first released a warning about the vulnerability back in June.
Here's a list of the best budget laptops you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Most Fed officials remained concerned about "significant upside risks" to inflation, implying more rate hikes are possible, but some urged caution.
This was the mother of all bad bounces.