New YMCA director and Mozart's Birthday: THE DIGEST

Waynesboro Y names interim CEO

WAYNESBORO — YMCA Board Chair Dave Mirra recently announced that Jay Parker has agreed to serve as the Interim CEO of the Waynesboro YMCA. Parker will follow Jeff Fife who resigned from the position effective at the end of the calendar year.

“The YMCA’s Board of Directors and I are extremely excited about the prospect of working with Jay Parker,” said Dave Mirra, chief volunteer officer for the Waynesboro YMCA’s board of directors. “I am confident that volunteers and staff will benefit from the experience and skills acquired over Jay’s nearly 30-year Y career.”

Fife's resignation was announced in October following his 19 years as executive director. Fife cited "personal business pursuits" as one reason for his decision to resign.

Parker is a veteran YMCA leader, with experience in a broad cross-section of Y staff and leadership roles, per a press release. He served most recently as the CEO of the YMCA of Central Virginia, a Y association serving the greater Lynchburg community.

“I am looking forward to helping the volunteers and staff of the Waynesboro Y realize their aspirations to be a catalyst for change, collaboration and broad community impact,” said Parker. “Jeff Fife has long been a respected colleague of mine. I am excited about the chance to advance the good work he has done in Waynesboro.”

The decision to enlist interim leadership was made in anticipation of the YMCA reengaging in the strategic visioning and planning work begun in early 2023. The Y plans to take advantage of the added insight and perspective Parker will bring to the process. Market research and an extensive internal performance assessment have already been done. The YMCA has also issued a survey and held small focus group sessions, seeking insight and direction from community leaders, people of influence and potential collaborative partners.

Staunton Democratic Committee to elect new Officers

STAUNTON — On Jan. 8 the Staunton Democratic Committee will reorganize and elect new Officers for the 2024-2025 term. (This meeting replaces the SDC meeting that would normally be held on Jan. 9.)

Nominations are now open for the following Staunton Democratic Committee positions: Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary, and Treasurer.

You must be registered to vote in Staunton to participate.

The election will be held Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Clocktower, 27 W. Beverly St. in Staunton. More information: https://www.staunton-democrats.org/

Shenandoah National Park's new backcountry camping permit system

LURAY — Beginning Jan. 11 at 10 a.m., visitors who wish to overnight in Shenandoah’s backcountry must purchase a permit through Recreation.gov. The previous system of obtaining a paper permit through the park’s website or at designated locations in the park will be eliminated effective Jan. 10.

Shenandoah’s Superintendent Pat Kenney explained that the new system will increase protection of both the visitor and the resources.

“Shenandoah is one of the National Park Service’s top ten backcountry camping destinations," Kenney said. "We have conducted several studies, consulted with other parks who have similar amenities, and reviewed and reacted to public comment to arrive at a system that we feel will improve the visitor experience and better protect the resources.”

Backcountry campers with a start date of Jan. 11 or after will be required to purchase permits online: https://www.recreation.gov/permits/4675336. There is a $6 permit fee, plus a $9 recreation fee per person. For example, the total permit cost for a group of two campers will be $24. The fee is not dependent on the number of nights. The usual entrance fee also applies. Those planning trips beginning prior to January 11 will use the existing free permit system which can be accessed on the park’s website: www.nps.gov/shen

“The implementation of an online system will allow us to better track backcountry use and locate campers in an emergency," Kenney said. "The fees cover the administrative costs of the system, but the majority will fund backcountry management including trail and facility maintenance, resource protection and rehabilitation, and backcountry staff."

For more information about the change including details about how to obtain the new permit, visit https://go.nps.gov/BCPermit

Mozart's birthday celebration by Three Notch'd Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble

STAUNTON — Celebrating Mozart’s Birthday weekend, Three Notch’d Road will feature one of his great masterpieces: the Clarinet Quintet, K.581 (1789) Friday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m. at Staunton's Trinity Episcopal Church located at 214 W. Beverley St.

Clarinet Quintet features historical clarinetist Dominic Giardino and violinist Aisslinn Nosky. The program will also include other works of Viennese origin and a string quartet by Josef Haydn, played on Classical period instruments with gut strings and transitional bows of a design just prior to modern instruments.

In addition to Staunton, Three Notch'd Road's performance will also take place Saturday, Jan. 27 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 7599 Rockfish Gap (Rt. 250 West) in Greenwood at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 28 at Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville Rd. in Keswick at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.tnrbaroque.org and at the door, $30 general admission; youth/students free. For more information email info@tnrbaroque.org or call (434) 409-3424.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble specializes in the performance of historical repertoires from both sides of the Atlantic. The musicianship is founded on a vigorous historical approach, offering little-known music of the baroque as well as incisive performances of well-known favorites.

Waynesboro Holiday Trash Collection Delay

WAYNESBORO - Public Works will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year's Day. Public Works will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Trash collection will run on a one-day delay for the week of Jan. 1 through Jan. 5.

Traffic Alerts include shoulder closures on Afton Mountain, Lyndhurst Road

STAUNTON – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in our area in the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

INTERSTATE 64*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for utility work, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. January 2 – January 3 nights.

SECONDARY ROADSRoute 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025. Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between interstate frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for replacement of bridge over I-81. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025. Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31. Estimated completion summer 2024.Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025. Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

