YMCA to end after school, summer camp programs in Petoskey

PETOSKEY — While staffing shortages continue to plague after school and summer child care programs, the YMCA of Northern Michigan recently announced the closure of its programs offered out of Central and Ottawa elementary schools in Petoskey.

The last day of operation is planned for June 7.

The last day may come sooner depending on staffing, with the State of Michigan having mandated staffing requirements to continue operations.

In a recent letter sent out to families, signed by both CEO of the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Andrew Page and Public Schools of Petoskey Superintendent Jeff Leslie, it was announced the program would be unable to continue operations.

"This letter will serve to inform you that the YMCA of Northern Michigan will discontinue offering the YMCA After School and Summer Camp programs held at Central and Ottawa Elementary Schools at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year," the letter said.

Page told the News-Review there has always been trouble finding staffing for the program, but it had been "further exacerbated in the last six to nine months."

"People will refer to this as child care — it's not. It's an after school program, and there's a quality of that program that we expect to be able to deliver and that has been very difficult to do," he said. "We're very fortunate to have the staff that we do have, but the reality is that this is just something that we have had to continue to battle and unfortunately, we really believe we're not really capable of sustaining it and the capacity that we believe we need to."

Page said the program serves about 50 kids on average between 40 families between the Central and Ottawa sites. The program will continue operating through June 7, and the YMCA will ensure there is adequate staffing through that time, Page said. A total of four people are hired through the after school program, which is the minimum allowed.

He said if any other agency is eligible or capable of potentially starting another program back up, the YMCA would be happy to work with them to make for a smooth transition.

By sending the letter announcing the closure in January, Page said the goal was to give families ample time to try to find other options that will work for them this summer.

In early December, Page told the News-Review there was no present concern of closing after school programs, though noted staffing would continue to be evaluated.

"You run into glitches and it ebbs and flows as the labor market has done continuously for the last few years," Page said in December. "We're always being very preliminary in our discussions to make sure that we have a game plan in place if indeed something like (closing the program) has to occur, but we're fortunate at this point that we have all the staff that we need, and we're going to continue to run the programs as they are."

The final decision to close came a little after the new year, Page said.

He said the YMCA is hopeful another more local entity would be able to partner with the schools to take the program on. The YMCA of Northern Michigan, which has an office in Petoskey, will close June 7. It is an offshoot of Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, which is based in Traverse City.

"It has been an honor to serve the many families and children we have been blessed to serve in the more than seven years we have offered the program," Page wrote in the letter. "Thank you for your participation and support of YMCA of Northern Michigan programs and services."

