YMCA in Gainesville reimagines its mission with youth and teen center

The YMCA in Gainesville is reimaging itself after several tough years, with a vision of branching out more into Alachua County to meet the needs of young people.

Angela Howard, CEO of the North Central Florida YMCA, the YMCA's goal is to strengthen the community through their three areas of focus: youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

"A lot of people aren't aware of our purpose and our three areas focus because they see us as a gym and a pool, so the last two words and our actual mission is for all," Howard said.

Children ages 10-16 from YMCA's Youth and Teen Center program. Courtesy of John S. Rollins

The new business model will be more inclusive and "purpose-driven" and will ensure that everyone throughout the county can participate in the YMCA's programs or participate in future programs that don't exist at the moment.

The YMCA here nearly closed in 2016, but donations have kept it afloat as it reorganized following the arrest of its former top executive on embezzlement charges.

"Underneath our Y we have a fairly large territory, because we have all of Alachua County. So that means our rural communities, looking at different areas of going into the rural communities and actually doing programming there," Howard said.

The first step taken within their business model was creating and implementing the Youth and Teen Center with nonprofit organization Motive8U of North Central Florida.

The Youth and Teen Center launched in September and targets teenagers who ages 10-16.

Howard said there is a lot of programming for school-aged children, however; through her research, she saw that there wasn't much for preteens and teens.

"And so when we looked at this research and saw the juvenile arrest rates, and different stats, we said okay,... 10-16 is where we need to be," Howard said.

John S. Rollins, CEO of Motiv8U and interim operations director of the YMCA, said he has attended several meetings with groups in Alachua County such as Children's Trust, the Alachua County School Board and neighborhood associations where it was identified that a lot of youth don't have a safe place to go.

"The YMCA we have a huge facility, we have a lot of space. We have a mission that aligns with serving the community and it seemed like all the pieces come together here," Rollins said.

According to figures from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in the 2019-2020 fiscal year out of Alachua County's 20,968 youth population — for ages 10-17 — there were 699 juvenile arrests made. Black youth made up 83.3% of juvenile arrests, 15.2% of arrests were white and 1.4% were Hispanic youth.

The Youth and Teen Center program operates from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center hours start at noon so that the YMCA can cater to youth who may be homeschooled.

Students who come through the center have the opportunity to learn basic cooking skills and have had the opportunity to work in robotics. Currently, the students are working on painting a mural outside the YMCA.

"Their next project is they're going to go out and plant a garden and learn what it means to grow your own vegetables and tend to them," Howard said.

It's a safe place where youth can come and be a child, Rollins said. The YMCA is looking to expand the center to rural areas in Alachua County. However, there are barriers that the program faces such as transportation. If a child wants to participate in the program, their parent or guardian has to drop them off and pick them up.

"Our goal is to resolve our transportation issue and make transportation available because we've heard from many who are interested in what we're doing that's that the challenge they're experiencing. If we could help transport the students, we could probably serve more students," Rollins said.

The YMCA is still in their transitional phase but going into the next year they're planning to have more summer camps in the rural communities that want and need their services.

"I tell my team, 'okay, now, we're getting ready to transition. I need everybody to get their best tennis shoes out because once this transition starts moving, we are literally going to start running,'" Howard said.

