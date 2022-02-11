How the YMCA is helping teens with relationship skills and preventing domestic violence | Opinion

Editors note: This column discusses intimate partner abuse prevention. If you are a victim of assault and need help, please call 1-800-799-7233.

February is domestic violence awareness month, and allows a platform for talking about what sometime can be a taboo subject. Although domestic violence happens in all ages and demographic brackets, I specifically want to talk about how it is affecting our youth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 9.1% of girls and 6.5% of boys who have dated in the last 12 months reported they had been hit, slammed into something or injured on purpose by someone they were dating or going out with. Additionally, 10.7% of girls and 2.8% of boys reported they had been forced to engage in sexual activity they did not want to do (from kissing, touching, to being physically forced into sexual intercourse) by someone they were dating or going out with. While these numbers were from 2017, the American Journal of Emergency Medicine estimates domestic violence cases increased 25% – 33% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means the prevalence of violence in youth has also likely increased.

These statistics are overwhelming, and can lead to feelings of helplessness. But the first thing our community should do is to talk about intimate partner violence, empowering those experiencing it to seek help. It is believed that 60% of survivors of domestic violence never disclose.

Another tactic is prevention. Our youth and young adults should have the tools they need to have healthy relationships and to empower them to seek help when needed. Love Notes is a national evidence-based and trauma-informed curriculum that teaches youth tangible skills needed to build healthy relationships.

Teens dancing arm-in-arm during the 2020 'Starry Nights' prom for New Albany junior and seniors

Specifically, Love Notes addresses dating violence and the risks associated with it. This can be a difficult subject to broach with young people, and so the lesson starts by helping youth identify red flags through an interactive game. This icebreaker allows youth to feel comfortable talking about this heavy subject. The lesson provides youth factual information about dating violence, including the different types of intimate partner violence, the prevalence of dating violence in youth, and how to seek help.

In other lessons, Love Notes covers developing communication skills to complain and argue effectively, and how to manage anger in heated conversations. Part of these lessons also talk about how to break up respectfully and in a way that makes each person feel safe. Additionally, Love Notes talks about consent and about drawing the line of respect—what each person will or will not tolerate in a relationship. All of these are skills that young people need to navigate today’s relationships.

Sometimes during lessons, youth will notice a pattern in their communication or behavior that is not healthy. Love Notes empowers youth to make choices in their life based on what they know now, versus how they acted in the past. Or simply put, when we know better, we do better. It is also not uncommon for adults in the room to note that Love Notes could have changed their lives if they had the opportunity to learn these skills when they were younger.

Lastly, Love Notes helps the youth pick a trusted adult and guides them with clear activities to begin open and honest dialogs about themselves and their relationships. This communication and trust are important to establish before they ever experience fear or harm in a relationship. This trust and communication aids in taking the fear and shame out of confiding in their trusted adult should problems arise in their relationships.

The YMCA of Greater Louisville received a two-year grant from HHS Office of Population Affairs to implement Love Notes in Louisville with the goal of reaching 1,750 youth. Just imagine the impact on the city when 1,750 youth are empowered to choose healthy partners and relationships!

To find out more about Love Notes, visit ymcalouisville.org/programs/youth-teens/love-notes

Kelley Luckett

Kelley Luckett is the Senior Director of the Love Notes Program for the YMCA of Greater Louisville. She has a background in art therapy and trauma-informed care. She is a Louisville native and spends most of her down time with her husband and five rescued dogs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How the YMCA is helping teens with relationship skills and preventing domestic violence | Opinion