YMCA holds 40th annual Christmas run through Boise

General Motors has temporarily halted sales of the brand new Chevy Blazer EV after some of the first vehicles shipped encountered a number of software problems. GM said its engineering teams are "working around the clock" toward a solution and that when it has one ready, Blazer EV owners will have to bring their vehicles to a dealership for a software update. GM also claimed a "limited number" of vehicles are affected but didn't offer a figure, and that the problems are "not safety related nor related to Ultium or Google Built-In."