YMCA hosts mock trial in Decatur

Dec. 5—On Saturday morning, a pin drop could be heard as Judge Alan Clara read the guilty verdict to a shocked and distressed crowd in a Decatur courtroom as the defense hung their heads.

Only this was not a real trial or a real courtroom, and Clara is not a real judge — at least not yet, anyway.

This was the seventh regional youth judicial mock trial that Heart of the Valley YMCA has held and the fourth year for it to be held in Decatur. Forty students from Decatur City Schools, Providence Classical School in Huntsville and Indian Springs School in Pelham participated by assuming roles of court officials, jurors and witnesses.

The defendant was fictional Drew Porter, and he was charged with robbing a bank. Each school took turns portraying the prosecution, defense and jury.

Clara, a Decatur High senior, presided over the first trial and made it clear early on that he was not going to tolerate the prosecution's methods of questioning a witness who acted as one of Porter's friends.

"Get to the point fast," Clara demanded.

After all the witnesses were cross-examined by the prosecution (Providence Classical) and defense (Indian Springs), the jury of Decatur students met in the hallway to decide a verdict. It took them only a few minutes to make their decision.

Velinda Dionico-Perez, a junior at Decatur High, was on the jury and said the prosecution painted a scenario that was all to convincing.

"(The prosecution) had a strong opening and closing statement," Dionico-Perez said. "Seeing all the evidence and how the cross-examinations went left no doubt in my mind that (Porter) was guilty."

The next trial featured Decatur students representing the defense, but they could not stop another guilty verdict from being reached.

Several trials were held on Saturday to give all 40 students an opportunity to experience all sides of the judicial system. Decatur students participated only in the defense and jury roles.

Story continues

This is Clara's third year to participate in the YMCA youth judicial mock trials and his potential has not gone unnoticed.

"We have a young man (Clara) here from Decatur High School who has earned his way to Washington, D.C., to compete on the next level," said Mayor Tab Bowling, who was also at the mock trials. "We are very proud of him and his accomplishments to have that privilege and honor."

Clara is one of 50 nationally selected students who are part of the YMCA National Advocacy group. He is also one of only two students from Alabama who will travel to Washington D.C. in February for YMCA National Youth Advocacy, where he will meet locally elected officials, according to YMCA Marketing and Communications Director Jennifer Dykes.

The Youth Judicial is a part of YMCA's Youth in Government program, which educates teenagers about legislatures and the legal system. Clara wanted to learn everything he could about civics and government after immigrating from Mexico.

"When I came here six years ago from Mexico and went through the process of citizenship, I became very interested in civics," Clara said. "I would like to help people more, and since I'm bilingual, I can really help my Hispanic community."

Clara plans to attend law school and work on issues such as immigration reform and civil rights.

"It's definitely in my plans," Clara said when asked about law school. "Right now, I'm just focused on finishing up this year, but I've been thinking about attending Berea College (Kentucky) and then going from there."

YMCA Director of Youth Development and Social Responsibility Lamont Singleton said they help Youth Judicial students obtain scholarships.

"We had one student that got a full ride to Xavier University (Ohio) and is in law school now," Singleton said.

—wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.