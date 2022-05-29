The YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge and South Amboy (MEWSA) board of directors recently elected John P. Dowd as chairman.

Dowd’s nomination was passed unanimously by the board at its April meeting.

"It’s an opportune time for John to be stepping in as Board Chair," said Rose Cushing, president and CEO of the YMCA of MEWSA, in a statement. "The Board is energized by the organization’s momentum and growth trajectory as we emerge from the pandemic and is excited about the future."

Dowd has a long-standing history with volunteerism at the YMCA of MEWSA. Prior to this appointment, Dowd served as a board member since 2011, as chair of the finance committee since 2018 and chair of the investment committee since 2015.

"As is true of any team, getting the right talent to lead our board is absolutely fundamental to the board’s success," said Mike Lackland, former chairman of the board, in a statement. "I am thrilled to have John take the reins, and have complete confidence that he will continue to lead the board and organization with the expertise and leadership needed to fulfill our mission of building strong kids, strong families and strong communities."

The board chair is a two-year term, with responsibilities that include forwarding the organization’s missions, programs and core values. In addition, the chair will lead the board of directors and executive committee in the Annual Support Campaign, specific branch projects and overall strategic direction.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: YMCA OF MEWSA announces new board leadership