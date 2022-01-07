YMCA To Offer Free COVID Testing In The Westside

LOS ANGELES, CA —To help overwhelmed testing clinics and residents struggling to get coronavirus tested, the YMCA in Los Angeles County is offering free COVID testing at 12 of its locations.

All testing locations will be walk-in with no appointments necessary. The PRC tests will be administered at the sites with results available in 24 to 48 hours.

The locations and testing times are:

Anderson Munger Family YMCA , 4301 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA, 90020, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Culver-Palms Family YMCA , 4500 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA, 90230 (Rear Parking Lot), Monday-Friday, 8 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

East Valley Family YMCA , 5142 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, CA, 91601, Monday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gardena-Carson Family YMCA , 1000 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA, 90248, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mid Valley Family YMCA , 6901 Lennox Ave., Van Nuys, CA, 91405, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA , 301 S Bandini St., San Pedro, CA, 90731, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m.-11a.m.

Torrance-South Bay YMCA , 2900 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA, 90505, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8a.m.-noon

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA , 2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90023, Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center, 9900 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90044, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Westchester Family YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, CA, 90045, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,Wednesday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon,

West Valley Family YMCA , 18810 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA, 91335, Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wilmington YMCA, 1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA, 90744, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on the Pacific Palisades Patch