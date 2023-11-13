YMCA shooting leaves two men in serious condition in Shreveport

Shooting at the Shreveport YMCA leaves two men in serious condition, Nov. 12, 2023.

Two men were shot outside the YMCA in Shreveport over the weekend, leaving one dead.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police were called to the 3400 block of Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men who were shot, one in the upper body and the other in the lower.

According to police, the two men were walking out of the YMCA when they were shot. Both were taken to an area hospital suffering serious injuries.

At 5:56 p.m. Marvin Carter, 24, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health.

Police are asking for your help in this case. If you have any information on this shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

