YMCA Of The USA President And CEO Kevin Washington To Retire After 43 Years Of Service

·3 min read

YMCA Of The USA President And CEO Kevin Washington To Retire After 43 Years Of Service

YMCA Of The USA President And CEO Kevin Washington To Retire After 43 Years Of Service

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) today announces that Kevin Washington, President and CEO of the organization since 2015, will retire in 2021. Washington is the 14th person and first African American to lead the Y in the United States.

Kevin Washington, President and CEO of YMCA of the USA since 2015, will retire in 2021.
Kevin Washington, President and CEO of YMCA of the USA since 2015, will retire in 2021.

"The Y has been an integral part of my life since I first walked into the Christian Street YMCA in my south Philadelphia neighborhood as a 10-year-old to participate in an afterschool program," Washington said. "My decision years later to make a career at the Y was one of the best I ever made. For the past 43 years I have given this organization everything I have, and were I able to serve for 43 more, I still could not repay all that it has done for me. But I will retire knowing that the Y's future is very bright and this great organization's capacity to improve lives, strengthen communities and advance the common good will only grow."

The Y-USA National Board of Directors will conduct a nationwide search for Washington's successor, with the goal of naming Y-USA's next President and CEO by next summer. The Board is intent on finding a candidate who is passionate about the Y's inclusive mission and focus on strengthening community.

"Kevin is a bold, visionary and committed leader who has worked to harness the power of the Y network while increasing the stature and visibility of the organization," said Dr. Pamela Davies, chair of the Y-USA National Board of Directors. "His focus on engaging young people to drive the positive community change has been an inspiring rallying cry for Ys across the country and has attracted countless new partners and donors to our mission. My National Board colleagues and I, along with YMCA leaders and volunteers across the country, will be forever grateful to Kevin for his leadership and lifelong commitment to the YMCA and the people it serves."

Washington's professional career with the Y spans more than four decades. He joined Y-USA following five years as President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston. He previously was the President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Hartford for 10 years, Chief Operating Officer for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago for six years and held other executive roles with the Chicago YMCA and the Greater Philadelphia YMCA.

Washington has represented the Y nationally and globally as a thought leader on topics ranging from empowering young people to advancing health equity. He is a Health and Health Care Industry Governor at the World Economic Forum and has been an invited panelist at the Aspen Ideas Festival. Washington also has been a leading voice in the nonprofit sector, most recently as a nationally prominent advocate for relief from the federal government for nonprofits devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis. He serves on the boards of Springfield College and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. ymca.net

Contact:
Jessica Nelson
160over90 on behalf of YMCA of the USA
jnelson@160over90.com
612-269-7655

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ymca-of-the-usa-president-and-ceo-kevin-washington-to-retire-after-43-years-of-service-301186198.html

SOURCE YMCA of the USA

Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • It's official: GOP’s Malliotakis ousts Democrat Rose in NYC

    A final tally of absentee ballots has confirmed that Republican Nicole Malliotakis has defeated U.S. Rep. Max Rose, denying the Democrat a second term representing one of the few conservative-leaning parts of New York City. Malliotakis, a New York State Assembly member, opened a big lead over Rose on Election Day in a district that includes all of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

  • Biden intends to rejoin the Paris Agreement, but climate activists say that's not enough

    One of President-elect Joe Biden’s first acts after being sworn in on Jan. 20 will be to rejoin the Paris climate agreement.

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Democrats need to stop being COVID hypocrites

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • Six killed in building collapse in northern Egypt

    At least six people died when an old four-storey building collapsed in the coastal city of Alexandria in northern Egypt, local officials said on Thursday. Authorities had issued several restoration orders for the old building, which collapsed on Wednesday evening, but they had been ignored, Alexandria province Governor Mohamed el-Sherief told reporters at the scene. Authorities have evacuated the building next to the one that collapsed after cracks appeared, according to residents.

  • Michigan judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    A federal judge in Michigan declined to reprimand President Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

  • Trump backers, including Flynn, edge toward a call to 'suspend' Constitution to head off Biden taking office

    Even as prominent Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, began to grudgingly acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president, a noisy grassroots movement devoted to keeping Donald Trump in office seemed to be edging closer to advocating seizing power in what would amount to a coup d’état.

  • OAS head urges international prosecutor to act on Venezuela

    The leadership of a broad coalition of Western Hemisphere nations on Wednesday accused the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor of failing to take swift action on allegations that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government committed crimes against humanity. The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States said in a report that ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s failure to open a formal investigation into Venezuela is “stunning” and “inexplicable.” The leadership of the 35-member body said the slow pace of the ICC's review of Venezuela's situation has emboldened Maduro's government to commit more crimes believing that it can act with total impunity.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

    President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of defense. Black leaders have encouraged the incoming president to select an African American to diversify what has so far been a largely white prospective Cabinet, while others are pushing him to appoint a woman to lead the Department of Defense for the first time. At the same time, a growing collection of progressive groups is opposing the leading female contender, Michèle Flournoy, citing concerns about her record and private-sector associations.

  • Judge rules probable cause U.S. teenager committed crimes in Wisconsin protest shootings

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • Agnes Chow: Hong Kong’s 'real Mulan' fighting for democracy

    The pro-democracy activist is “traumatised” after being arrested under a controversial security law.

  • 'The wettest day ever': At least 6 people missing, homes destroyed after record-breaking Southeast Alaska rainstorm

    Multiple precipitation records were broken Tuesday across Southeast Alaska, including a single-day rainfall record from 1946, the NWS said.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear Trump's election challenge

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear a case from President Trump's legal team that seeks to challenge the state's presidential election results, The Washington Post reports.On Thursday, the court ruled that Trump's team should have taken up the matter with a lower court. The ruling is yet another blow to Trump's longshot effort to overturn his election loss in several states; he has claimed voter fraud led to President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but there is no evidence of widespread fraud.Trump lost to Biden in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. The campaign alleges that Wisconsin election officials improperly accepted thousands of ballots in two of the state's most Democratic counties. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Iran's president opposes bill that would boost enrichment

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed his opposition to a bill approved by parliament the previous day to suspend U.N. inspections and boost uranium enrichment, saying it would be “harmful” to diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal and easing U.S. sanctions. The tug-of-war over the bill, which gained momentum after the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist last month, reflects the rivalry between Rouhani, a relative moderate, and hard-line lawmakers who dominate parliament and favor a more confrontational approach to the West. The bill would suspend U.N. inspections and require the government to resume enriching uranium to 20% if European nations fail to provide relief from crippling U.S. sanctions on the country's oil and banking sectors.