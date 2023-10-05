YMCA's day at the bay for seniors

TechCrunch

In September, Elon Musk said X users were generating a lot of content -- creating 100 to 200 million posts every day, excluding retweets -- or reposts as they're now known on X. But speaking at an event this morning, X CEO Linda Yaccarino offered a contradictory figure. TechCrunch confirmed she stated this figure with the conference's host, Imran Khan of Proem Asset Management, whose Khanference 2023 event brought together entrepreneurs, investors and academics in Dallas from October 3-4. Khan tweeted out the figure alongside other stats Yaccarino shared at the event, but this one caught our attention because it seems to be out of alignment with the figures X owner Musk was citing just weeks ago.