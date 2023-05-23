Who is YNW Melly? 24-year-old rapper awaiting trial in 2018 murder case

Jury selection is entering its fourth week for the double murder trial in Broward County for Jamell Demons, the Gifford rapper known as YNW Melly

Demons, and his childhood friend and recording partner Cortlen Henry - YNW Bortlen - now both 24, are from Gifford and are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm in the 2018 shooting deaths of friends Anthony Williams, 21 — aka YNW Sakchaser — and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19 — aka YNW Juvy.

Demons, who is facing the death penalty if convicted, and Henry, who is being tried separately, have pleaded not guilty.

Demons is in the Broward County Jail. Henry is not facing the death penalty; he was released in 2020 on bail and conditions of house arrest.

More: Jury selection underway in YNW Melly's double murder trial in Broward County

YNW Melly murder case: Anthony Williams, Christopher Thomas Jr. shootings 3 years later

Grand jury indictment: YNW Melly fired the gun, killing the friends he grew up with

Who is YNW Melly? What did he do?

Demons rose to fame under the pseudonym YNW Melly, breaking out on the rap scene with his song titled "Murder on my Mind" on his 2018 tape "I Am You."

The Gifford rapper grew up in Indian River County and attended St. Peter's Academy and Vero Beach High School. Growing up, he had a few run-ins with law enforcement.

Most notably, Demons was arrested by Vero Beach police in late 2015 for firing a gun at a group of people during a dispute near the then-16-year-old's high school.

He was incarcerated for several months, which he has cited as an inspiration for his music. More weapons charges followed in 2017 and 2018.

Demons and Henry are accused in the murders of Williams and Thomas, members of their hip-hop group. Court filings indicate Demons shot the gun killing both men on Oct. 16, 2018.

Demons turned himself in to Broward County officials on Feb. 13, 2019 after he was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 7. He pleaded not guilty to the two murder charges on March 5, 2019.

He has been imprisoned in Broward County Jail since 2019.

Will YNW Melly be free?

The rapper is awaiting his double-homicide trial in Broward County.

A judge is being asked to decide whether Florida’s new death penalty law will apply, if he’s convicted of the 2018 shooting deaths of the two recording partners.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law April 20 – 10 days after jury vetting began for Demons’ trial – that reduces from 12 to eight the number of juror votes required to recommend a defendant guilty of capital murder be put to death.

Social media users and Melly have been touting the #FreeMelly hashtag showing support of the rapper's innocence as he remains incarcerated.

On May 3, Demons posted an Instagram photo gallery of him smiling in a courtroom captioned "#YnwMellyHome2023."

Brandon King, who goes by YNW BSlime, is Melly's 16-year-old brother. He released the song "Free Melly featuring DC The Don" in October 2022. Since its release, the video has garnered over 1 million views.

Who has YNW Melly collaborated with?

Demons collaborated with controversial rapper Kanye West on the 2019 song "Mixed Personalities." He also released a remix with the late rapper Juice WRLD, who died in 2019, on his song "Suicidal" in 2020.

On his latest album, "Just a Matter of Slime," Demons features rappers Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black and Lil Baby on some of his tracks amongst his features. The album was released in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Who is YNW Melly? 24-year-old rapper awaiting trial in 2018 murder case