YNW Melly hit with witness tampering charge in double-murder trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jamell “YNW Melly” Demons, the rapper accused of killing two of his childhood friends and trying to make it look like a drive-by shooting in 2018, has been charged with witness tampering in connection with his first trial, which ended with a hung jury in July.

The charges were filed the day after police in Miami-Dade County arrested Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry on related tampering charges. Henry was driving the Jeep where Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams were shot to death on Oct. 26, 2018 after a late-night recording session.

Prosecutors believe Demons was the gunman and that he was inside the vehicle when he opened fire. Henry has also been charged with the murders and with trying to cover them up by staging the crime scene to look like a drive-by shooting had taken place.

Details about the new charge against Demons, which was listed on the Broward Sheriff’s Office website Tuesday night, were not immediately released. But the arrest warrant that put Henry back in custody involved efforts to prevent witnesses from testifying truthfully, if at all, during Demons’ trial from jury selection through its aborted conclusion.

The new charges are the latest example of escalating tensions between prosecutors and the team of defense lawyers representing the young rapper, whose hits included the tracks “Murder on My Mind” and “Mixed Personalities.”

Both sides in the Demons case are due in court Friday for a hearing to determine whether Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy will recuse the State Attorney’s Office from prosecuting. Prosecutors have been accused of deliberately withholding incriminating evidence against Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti, the lead investigator on the case.

Prosecutors have responded with new charges against both defendants, who are being tried separately. Henry was brought to the Broward main jail from Miami on Tuesday, according to records.

Demons faces the death penalty if convicted of the murders.

