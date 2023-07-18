Was YNW Melly at home or behind the gun? Witness says he knows the rapper’s whereabouts

Defense attorneys for YNW Melly called a friend of the rapper — and the victims — to the stand on Tuesday. What he said places Melly away from the scene of the shooting.

On the stand, Adrian Davis testified that Melly was at the home they shared on the night of the murders. Davis said he was upstairs while the rapper was downstairs, in his bedroom.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is accused of shooting to death his childhood friends Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. in an alleged drive-by cover-up after spending the night of Oct. 26, 2018, at a Fort Lauderdale recording studio. Williams and Thomas, both aspiring rappers with the YNW collective, were known as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, respectively.

The 24-year-old’s case is among the first being considered after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law to lower the threshold for a death sentence to an 8-4 jury vote, from a unanimous vote.

Davis, who was also present at the recording studio, said everything seemed normal hours before Thomas and Williams were shot to death. Nobody argued; instead, they fell asleep and ultimately decided to go home.

In fact, the group never had problems with one another, Davis said on the stand. They were childhood best friends. He even reminisced on how they nicknamed Melly “Crazy Legs” because of his love for dancing.

Davis was one of the men caught on tape at the recording studio getting into the other car — a red Mitsubishi — on the night of the murders. Treveon Glass, who made beats for Williams and testified last week, was also in the Mitsubishi that night and shed light on what went down at the studio.

At some point, Davis said, Melly left the Jeep Compass and hopped into the Mitsubishi, though he doesn’t remember when or where they stopped as he was “asleep and intoxicated.” Melly opened the door to the house as only he and codefendant Cortlen Henry (nicknamed Bortlen) had keys.

The rapper, Davis said, went to his room. At some point, Melly noticed his phone was missing and searched for it throughout the house.

Davis said Melly was inside the home and was wearing shorts and a T-shirt when he heard that Thomas and Williams were killed. Glass, who testified last week, said he noticed Melly had changed from the clothes he had on hours before when the crew got to Fredo Bang’s house.

“We all were crying,” Davis said.

Davis also told defense attorney Stuart Adelstein that Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti never interviewed him during the investigation.

Prosecutor Kristine Bradley questioned Davis’ accounts of the night, pointing to a statement he gave in 2022. Davis was brief while answering most of Bradley’s questions, but did provide more insight into the phone linked to Melly.

Throughout the trial, the defense has argued the phone didn’t belong to Melly, noting it was a communal phone used by all in the home that he and his friends shared

“We all used his phone sometimes,” Davis said. “We all used each other’s phones.”

Melly turned down an opportunity to testify Tuesday morning, causing the defense to rest after Davis’ testimony. Jurors will be sequestered when closing arguments begin Thursday at 9 a.m.