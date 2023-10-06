YNW Melly’s retrial pushed back after heated hearing. Here’s what happened

After an intense week, the future of YNW Melly’s double murder case remains in legal limbo.

At a hearing on Friday, the state and defense addressed some of the allegations of wrongdoing by Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti in an October 2022 incident. Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy, however, opted to rule at a later date on the more than 20 pending motions, including the defense’s request to dismiss the case.

Jury selection for Melly’s retrial will be pushed back from Monday. Murphy said he will hear the motions over the next two weeks.

“This needs to get expedited,” Murphy said.

In 2022, Michelle Boutros, a Broward prosecutor of 20 years assigned to the Public Corruption Unit, was contacted by lead prosecutor Kristine Bradley for a possible tampering investigation into Jamie King, Melly’s mother. That’s why she was present when Moretti questioned King, who was accused of tampering with two witnesses: Mariah Hamilton, Melly’s ex-girlfriend, and Felicia Holmes, Hamilton’s mother.

Boutros testified in court Friday.

At the time of the incident, Moretti was taking a statement from King in a conference room on the seventh floor of the Broward courthouse. Prosecutor Boutros, King’s attorney Robert Trachman and Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Hendrick were present at the time.

At some point, Hendrick stepped out, and Moretti executed a search warrant for King’s phone. Shortly after, BSO Deputy Adam Gorel arrived at the conference room. When King and Trachman left, Moretti told Gorel that he should say he was present when he executed the search warrant, Boutros said.

But Gorel didn’t say anything “of substance” after Moretti’s comment, Boutros testified on the stand.

“I don’t work with detectives that solicit lies,” Boutros said in court. “I reported it immediately that day to Mr. Killoran.”

Accounts of what Moretti said — or didn’t say — differ among the parties in the case. According to a filing by Bradley, Moretti asked Gorel whether he was there when the phone was taken, and Gorel said something along the lines of: “I can be if you needed me to be.”

Boutros, on the stand, declared that Gorel didn’t say that.

According to a filing by Chris Killoran, Boutros’ superior in the Public Corruption Unit, Moretti told Bradley that the statement he made to Gorel — and Gorel’s response — were merely jokes. In a later filing, Bradley said she inaccurately relayed the incident, and that Gorel was the one who made the joke.

Melly’s defense team in August learned that Moretti was ”under investigation” for allegedly using force against a possible witness in the case, which stemmed from a complaint King made in July. Defense lawyers accused Bradley of a Brady violation, or concealing information favorable to the defense, for allegedly not divulging details about the incident involving Moretti.

Under Florida law, prosecutors are required to disclose any information that may be favorable to the defense. The discovery of Brady violations, in some cases, have even led to overturned convictions.

Lead prosecutor called to stand

Bradley also testified Friday, detailing her account of the incident and its aftermath. She said she opted not to file a Brady notice last year after reviewing several reports.

She said she questioned Moretti at some point before the last trial. The detective, Bradley said, told her he asked Gorel if he was outside the room at the time of the search warrant. Gorel replied something along the lines of: “I can be if you needed to be,” a comment which Bradley claimed was conveyed in a “flippant manner.”

“I asked him if there was any validity [to Boutros’ allegation], and that was his response,” Bradley said on the stand.

She confirmed that she didn’t reach out to Gorel. However, Bradley said the deputy told her last week that Moretti never asked him to lie.

Bradley, caught in the crossfire in her own case, wasn’t present at the start of the hearing. Prosecutor Steven Klinger attended in her place.

Murphy, visibly frustrated by the accusations and by Bradley’s absence, asked Klinger to locate Bradley.

“How is it that she’s not here? I don’t understand it,” Murphy said. “These allegations are very serious and they include her.”

What else went down?

In court, defense attorney Jamie Benjamin argued that interviewing the administration at the State Attorney’s Office is a “starting point” to uncover more on the possible Brady violation.

The defense on Wednesday submitted a formal notice ordering the top officials at the Broward State Attorney’s Office, including State Attorney Harold Pryor, to show up at Friday’s hearing. They didn’t show up and instead asked Murphy for a protective order, citing “privileged work product.”

“They sat on it for 11 1/2 months where a whole trial took place, where hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees were spent,” Benjamin said.

In his response, Murphy pointed to the defense’s grave accusation: that officials at the State Attorney’s Office obstructed justice and tampered with witnesses. “This is a serious allegation.”

“This is a serious matter,” Benjamin responded.

“I agree 100%” Murphy said.