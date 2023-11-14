When will YNW Melly’s retrial start? Judge sets new date, gives prosecutors more time

Rapper YNW Melly’s retrial is once again being pushed back after prosecutors asked for additional time to prepare for the double murder case.

Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy granted prosecutors’ request, giving the state three extra weeks. Opening arguments are expected to begin Feb. 5, instead of the originally rescheduled date in January.

In a filing, prosecutors Alixandra Buckelew, Taylor Collins and Justin Griffis cited recent developments in the case, including the removal of lead prosecutor Kristine Bradley and new witness tampering charges against Melly.

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy presides over a bond hearing for Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly on Friday, September 15, 2023. His previous trial ended in a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict in July 2023. Demons, 24, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel) Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Buckelew, who was on the team that tried the three men convicted of rapper XXXTentacion, was assigned to Melly’s case in October, days after Bradley being ousted from the case. While Murphy didn’t find that Bradley’s “integrity and veracity” as a prosecutor have been compromised, he said in a court filing that he granted the defense’s motion to recuse her in an abundance of caution. Defense attorneys have repeatedly said they plan to call Bradley as a witness in the retrial.

The prosecutor’s removal is tied to a 2022 incident on the seventh floor of the Broward courthouse allegedly involving Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti. Public Corruptions Unit Prosecutor Michelle Boutros, who previously testified about the incident, was present when Moretti was taking a statement from Jamie King, Melly’s mother. King’s attorney Robert Trachman and Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Hendrick were also there at the time.

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, looks up as members of his defense team confer while the jury deliberates at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, July 21, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel) Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

At some point, Hendrick stepped out, and Moretti executed a search warrant for King’s phone. Shortly after, BSO Deputy Adam Gorel arrived at the conference room. When King and Trachman left, Moretti told Gorel that he should say he was present when Moretti executed the search warrant, Boutros said on the stand.

Accounts of what Moretti said — or didn’t say — differ among the parties in the case. According to a filing by Bradley, Moretti asked Gorel whether he was there when the phone was taken, and Gorel said something along the lines of: “I can be if you needed me to be.” Boutros, on the stand, declared that Gorel didn’t say that.

The detective, according to prosecutor Griffis, isn’t under investigation by any agency for alleged misconduct. In a September memo, Internal Affairs Sgt. Brittany Parker closed a complaint made by King against Moretti, also writing that Boutros’ claims about the detective contradicted Gorel’s sworn statement.

What else is going on?

On Friday, the rapper’s legal team is set to sit Moretti through another deposition, or a sworn interview with a witness conducted before a trial. Under Florida law, witnesses can’t be deposed more than once unless the state and defense agree — or a judge rules to allow the second interview.

The case is continuing with jury selection despite the dismissal of the first panel of prospective jurors last week. The second panel will return to be questioned in December, as prosecutors and defense attorneys work to create a new one . There are also dozens of pending motions, the bulk of which were drafted by the defense, on which the judge has yet to rule.

Jamell Demons, better known as YNW Melly, sits on trial on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Alie Skowronski/askowronski@miamiherald.com