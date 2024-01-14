Yo Gotti's brother 'Big Jook' shot and killed in Memphis: Here's everything we know

Memphis Police Department released this image of a vehicle they believe to be connected with a fatal shooting Saturday on Winchester Road. The shooting left Anthony Mims dead and another male victim injured.

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti's brother Anthony "Big Jook" Mims was killed in a shooting Saturday, Memphis Police Department confirmed Sunday.

According to an MPD Facebook post, an officer was in the area of 6385 Winchester Road around 4:15 p.m. Saturday when he heard multiple gunshots. The officer went to the location and found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds, both of whom were transported to the hospital.

Mims, 47, was identified as the victim who was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second male victim was in stable condition Sunday, police said.

During a press conference Saturday evening, Deputy Chief Paul Wright said police were analyzing video but did not have a suspect identified at that time. He said it was also not clear if there were multiple shooters.

"We do feel like the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect," Wright said.

He said the two men who were shot had been attending a repass following a funeral service.

On Sunday, police said a witness on the scene said suspects in a white SUV were responsible for the shooting. The vehicle is a white Ford Explorer with black wheels and dark tinted windows, and images of it were captured on surveillance video.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or visit crimestopmem.org.

This story will be updated at more information becomes available.

