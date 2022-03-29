Yo-Yo Ma plays Mozart with Afghan refugees in Portugal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HELENA ALVES
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yo-Yo Ma
    Yo-Yo Ma
    American cellist
  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
    Austrian composer of the Classical period

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Celebrated U.S. cellist Yo-Yo Ma joined refugees from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Tuesday for a performance of Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik.

Ma joined young Afghan and Portuguese musicians on a small stage at the National Conservatory, where the refugees who arrived last December are studying.

“The best defense against anything is culture,” Ma told the Lisbon audience of dozens of people in a speech.

“They risked their lives for something they believed in and you, in Lisbon, opened your hearts and risked ... all kinds of things in order to do what is human,” he said.

Portugal granted asylum to a 273-person group, including some 150 students, from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music as they fled Afghanistan in the wake of a Taliban takeover last August. Ma had a hand in helping them get out of Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized power when the U.S. and NATO ended their 20-year military presence.

Afghanistan has a strong musical tradition, and a pop music scene had flourished there over the past two decades. But many musicians feared for their futures under the Taliban, which rules according to a harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

“The process of integration of our community is going very smoothly here,” Dr. Ahmad Sarmast, the founder and head of Afghanistan National Institute of Music, said.

“The students are enrolled back in the school, they are going to the Conservatory, they are making music, they joined several ensembles and orchestras, they are slowly also beginning to make a wonderful musical impact on their community,” he told The Associated Press on the sidelines of the performance.

Ma and Sarmast exchanged high-fives with the students, some of whom also played traditional instruments of Afghanistan, after the Mozart recital.

Marzia Anwari, a teenage musician from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, said Ma was approachable and put her at ease.

“He is very, very nice,” she said. “I’m so happy right now.”

The plan is to recreate the institute in Portugal, allowing the students to continue their education, as part of a wider Lisbon-based center for Afghan culture that will welcome exiles.

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Secrets to Aging Gracefully (From Doctors, Nutritionists, Dermatologists, and More)

    Dermatologists, doctors, dietitians, and more weigh in on the best tips to help you look younger, age gracefully, and feel your best.

  • Arrest made in connection to Webster restaurant fire and other recent break-ins

    The suspect, Joel Batista-Viera, 42 of Webster, will be arraigned Tuesday at Dudley District Court.

  • Seven killed in Ukraine's Mykolaiv as rocket blasts hole in regional HQ

    MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -A Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday, killing at least seven people and wounding 22, local authorities said. Eighteen of the wounded were pulled from the rubble by rescue workers, who continue to work at the scene, the emergencies service said in an online post.

  • Axsome Acquires Sleep Disorder Drug From Jazz Pharma, Expanding Its Neuroscience Portfolio

    Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) has agreed to acquire Sunosi (solriamfetol) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Jazz will receive from Axsome a total upfront payment of $53 million. Axsome expects to finance the transaction via its existing 0 million term loan facility with Hercules Capital Inc. Sunosi is dual-acting dopamine, and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI) indicated to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) due to narcolepsy o

  • War, inflation hit euro zone recovery hopes

    PARIS (Reuters) -France and Germany saw bigger than expected drops in consumer confidence this month as rising inflation and concern about the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine took their toll, surveys showed on Tuesday. The European Central Bank insists the euro zone can avoid recession, but the collapse in consumer morale in its two top economies is a setback. Italy, the third largest economy, is due to downgrade its growth targets, sources in Rome said.

  • Over 3.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began, UN says

    More than 3.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion, according to UN refugee agency data on Tuesday.State of play: The UN refugee agency has labeled the exodus the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeApproximately 6.5 million people are internally displaced, the UN migration agency said last week. "Among the responsibilities of tho

  • Dog swept up in LA river triggers chaotic rescue after bystander jumps in

    The Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a woman, man and dog from the Los Angeles rive on Monday after a storm.

  • Man convicted in hit-and-run death of 12-year-old DeKalb County girl and her dog

    Her family had left home to help family member in need when a Range Rover slammed into their car.

  • California Task Force on Reparations Divided on Who Should be Eligible for Compensation

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation in 2020 creating the California Reparations Task Force. It was the first task force of its kind in the country to move forward with a plan to study the institution of slavery and share with the public what they find.

  • Hong Kong's COVID toll leads some to eco-friendlier coffins

    Hong Kong’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak has cost about 6,000 lives this year – and the city is now running out of coffins. Space constraints make cremation a common burial practice in the densely populated island territory off the Chinese mainland, and the coffins typically are wood or wood substitutes. To answer the shortage of them due to the COVID-19 toll, some companies are offering alternatives such as an environmentally friendly cardboard coffin.

  • Portugal's path to World Cup blocked by surprise package North Macedonia

    Portugal have been well and truly warned not to take the threat of North Macedonia lightly as they face Italy's conquerors in a decisive World Cup qualifying play-off on Tuesday.

  • Twitter Is Obsessed With These Oil Paintings Of Sandwiches, And You'll Completely Understand Why Once You See Them

    "It's hilarious. I guess it's kind of coming off as a meme."View Entire Post ›

  • 'Free Anna Delvey' Art Exhibit Raises Funds For Fraudster Anna Sorokin

    A art show in New York City is showcasing work drawn by and inspired by Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress whose story has recently been portrayed in Netflix's “Inventing Anna.” The show, entitled “Free Anna Delvey” — referencing Sorokin’s preferred name and the one she used while posing as a German heiress — features drawings and art by 33 different artists who have been inspired by Sorokin’s story, the New York Times reports. The show also supposedly includes five of Sorokin’s own 22x30 inch penci

  • Former Theater Kids Everywhere Had the Same Reaction to Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock

    Take a look at the reaction to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars. Hint: It has something to do with superstitions around Macbeth, William Shakespeare's Scottish play.

  • Simu Liu will not sign 'offensive' Shang-Chi comic books at upcoming event

    “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu is set to attend The ACE Experience at comic convention Awesome Con alongside his co-stars Meng'er Zhang and Florian Munteanu, but fans must take note of some rules put in place for the signing event. According to an ACE announcement, Liu, Zhang and Munteanu will be available for celebrity photo ops and in-person autographs on June 4 at Awesome Con at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The announcement also noted, however, that the actors would not be signing any comic books deemed offensive, particularly Marvel Comics’ original “Shang-Chi” run from 1974-83.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Is Pretty in Pink Alongside Matthew Broderick at Opening Night of Plaza Suite

    The Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, costarring husband-and-wife duo Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, opens on Monday at the Hudson Theatre

  • Supreme Court to take up dispute over Andy Warhol images of Prince

    The Supreme Court will take up the case of a photographer who claimed Andy Warhol violated her rights in in creating images of Prince based on her photo.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up copyright battle over Warhol's Prince paintings

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -In a case that could help clarify when and how artists can make use of the work of others, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide a copyright dispute between a photographer and Andy Warhol's estate over Warhol's 1984 paintings of rock star Prince. The justices took up the Andy Warhol Foundation's appeal of a lower court ruling that his paintings - based on a photo of Prince that photographer Lynn Goldsmith had shot for Newsweek magazine in 1981 - were not protected by the copyright law doctrine called fair use.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick carry the crowd in Plaza Suite, on Broadway

    Sarah Jessica Parker found international fame on a bold TV series that redefined how women talked about sex and relationships. So, seeing her return to Broadway for the first time in 25 years in the middling, three-part Neil Simon play Plaza Suite is certainly disconcerting, and not because she’s dressed in ensembles befitting 1960s suburban housewives instead of the designer duds of Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw.

  • Seven Deadly Sins movie, new Ghost In The Shell series among anime coming to Netflix

    Netflix Anime Special Stage was held as part of the Anime Japan 2022.