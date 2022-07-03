Yoga classes registered under a fake name and a receipt for a nose job led authorities to a woman accused of murdering a star cyclist

Officials are looking for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who has been charged in the murder of Moriah Wilson. US Marshals Service

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica 43 days after the murder of star cyclist Moriah Wilson.

A witness told Inside Edition he found two passports and a receipt for a nose job in a locker at the hotel where she was arrested.

Authorities said that Armstrong took yoga classes in Costa Rica, which helped them locate her.

Murder suspect Kaitlyn Marie Armstrong, arrested in Costa Rice on Thursday in connection to the shooting of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson in Texas on May 11, had taken yoga classes and used an alias to conceal her identity.

Brandon Filla, Deputy US Marshal, said during a press conference that Armstrong, a yoga teacher, had been trying to establish a yoga career in Costa Rica. Her attendance at yoga classes with a fake name served as a paper trail that led authorities to her, VeloNews reported.

"Once she got to Costa Rica, she didn't really move around a lot," he said. "We knew she was gonna be associated with some type of yoga studio. When foreign officials arrived at that yoga studio, they did find a handwritten login that was the same alias that she was going by when she traveled to Costa Rica."

Armstrong was arrested at Don Jon's Yoga Lodge in the tiny town of Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, after a warrant for her arrest was issued over a month prior. Armstrong is charged with first-degree murder in connection to Wilson's death.

Armstrong will be deported and returned to the US, a statement from the US Marshals said.

Armstrong came to Costa Rica with "a passport that did not correspond to her identity, but the document was not faked," the General Migration Directorate of Costa Rica told CNN. Although the identity of the passport was not revealed, a witness, Zachary Paulsen, told Inside Edition a second passport with the name of Armstrong's sister was left behind in a locker at the hotel where she was arrested.

Paulsen told Inside Edition he found a receipt for cosmetic surgery worth $6,350 in the same locker. Filla also said Armstrong had a bandage over her nose and changed her hair, dying it brown and cutting it short.

Armstrong, who flew from the Newark Liberty International Airport to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18, sold her Jeep on May 13 and was using the $12,200 in funds to support herself while in Costa Rica, Inside Edition reported.

