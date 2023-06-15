Yogi Berra World Series rings, Roger Maris MVP trophy among items stolen in multi-state burglary ring; eight of nine people in custody, prosecutors say

Jun. 15—SCRANTON — Eight of nine people are in custody facing charges for roles in a multi-state burglary ring that operated for decades at a breathtaking scale.

One man, Nicholas Dombek of Thornhurst Twp., is at large and sought as a fugitive, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said.

Dombek and the others were members of a group that for about 20 years burglarized museums and other institutions, including in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Washington D.C., to target priceless works of art, irreplaceable sports memorabilia and other artwork.

Those artifacts included World Series rings belonging to Yankees catcher Yogi Berra, an S. Rae Hickcok Belt and an MVP trophy awarded to slugger Roger Maris.

They also targeted local institutions, such as the Everhart Museum, Keystone College, the Lackawanna County Historical Society, Cade's Coins in Exeter, Antique's Exchange in Hawley and the Country Club at Scranton.

Items stolen locally include Jackson Pollock's "Winter in Springs," Andy Warhol's "La Grande Passion," a jersey worn by Factoryville native and baseball great Christy Mathewson, two contracts signed by Mathewson, trophies awarded to golfer Art Wall Jr., antique coins and jewelry.

After a news conference Thursday, Karam declined to say what, if anything, has been recovered because the investigation remains ongoing.

However, Everhart and Keystone officials indicated they do not possess the Mathewson memorabilia and stolen paintings.

"The college is very pleased at news of these indictments," said attorney James Scanlon, general counsel at Keystone College. "These are irreplaceable artifacts for the Factoryville community and the entire community at Keystone."

Greg Wall, Art Wall Jr.'s son, said his father's trophies likely have been melted down for silver.

"We pretty much figured it was a cold case," Wall said of the 2011 break-in at the Country Club at Scranton. "But they never gave up."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced indictments Thursday against:

—Nicholas Dombek, 53, of Thornhurst Twp.

—Damien Boland, 47, of Moscow.

—Alfred Atsus, 47, of Covington Twp.

—Joseph Atsus, 48, of Roaring Brook Twp.

Five others are charged through a criminal information, meaning they have agreed to a plea deal, prosecutors said Thursday. Those defendants are:

—Thomas Trotta, 48, of Moscow.

—Frank Tassiello, 50, of Scranton.

—Daryl Rinker, 50, of Thornhurst.

—Dawn Trotta, 51, of Covington Twp.

—Ralph Parry, 45, of Covington Twp.

Charges range from theft of major artwork to interstate transportation of stolen property.

Check back for updates.

