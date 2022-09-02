Yogurt Maker Chobani Pulls IPO in Deepening Listing Drought

Crystal Tse and Richard Clough
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chobani Inc., the food company best known for its Greek yogurt, withdrew its document for a planned initial public offering, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated initial public offering,” it said in Friday’s filing without stating the reason for the withdrawal.

Chobani, based in New Berlin, New York, submitted its listing document to the regulators in November, before this year’s equity market rout that has halted almost all new listings.

Only two companies -- excluding blank-check firms -- have raised more than $500 million in US IPOs this year: private equity firm TPG Inc. in January and contact lens maker Bausch + Lomb Corp. in May. At this point in 2021, there were 61 IPOs of $500 million or more, the largest of them being e-commerce company Coupang Inc.’s $4.55 billion offering, according to data provided by Bloomberg.

Overall, 503 companies raised a record total of almost $173 billion on US exchanges last year, the data show. That flood has all but evaporated this year amid worries over market volatility and inflation, with 98 listings fetching a combined total of only $5.8 billion.

Bloomberg News reported in March that Chobani had delayed its IPO due to market conditions.

Several senior Chobani executives have departed in recent months. The company is searching for a chief financial officer after Jody Macedonio left in June. Chief Operating Officer Peter McGuinness and Chief Strategy Officer Michelle Brooks also left the company.

In its filing last year, Chobani disclosed that it had a net loss of $24 million on net sales of $1.2 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 26. That compared with a loss of $21 million on $1.06 billion in sales during the same period in 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Hamdi Ulukaya, who came to the U.S. from Turkey in 1994, founded Chobani in 2005.

Chobani had engaged Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. to lead the transaction.

(Updates with IPO market details in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Greek yogurt maker Chobani files to withdraw U.S. IPO

    The company did not provide any details for the IPO withdrawal. The listing could have valued Chobani at more than $10 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last year. Several companies have shelved plans for their listings in the U.S. this year as a selloff in the markets continues in the midst of recession concerns.

  • Russia using energy as weapon, White House says about Nord Stream shutdown

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Moscow is using energy as a tool to pressure Europe, the White House said about the delayed return of Gazprom's Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, as Europe gets closer to a ban on oil imports from Russia. "It is unfortunately not surprising that Russia continues to use energy as a weapon against European consumers," a National Security Council spokesperson told Reuters in an email about the shutdown of the pipeline that sends gas to Europe.

  • Gold Gains After US Labor Numbers Ease Pressure on the Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose after a US jobs report showed more Americans returning to the labor market, a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to cool inflation.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Sho

  • This week's top movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Lululemon, Nvidia, Snap

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith discusses volatile stocks over the past week.

  • Emerging Market Bonds May Be Buying Opportunity

    Emerging markets managers are picking their spots, with some favoring corporate bonds issued by oil and gas producers, and others looking at sovereigns from Brazil and Colombia.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. With $3,000, it would arguably be wiser to buy shares of promising stocks in the cloud, cybersecurity, and chipmaking sectors, which all could experience explosive growth over the next few decades, instead of diving headfirst into speculative investments. Here are three solid tech stocks that you can buy and hold for the long term: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF).

  • UPDATE 2-Greek yogurt maker Chobani files to withdraw U.S. IPO

    Greek yogurt maker Chobani on Friday filed to withdraw its plans for an initial public offering in the United States, at a trying time for U.S. markets reeling from heightened volatility and dampened investor sentiment. The company did not provide any details for the IPO withdrawal. The listing could have valued Chobani at more than $10 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last year.

  • District One Jackson City Councilmember Gary Pickens resigns

    District One City Councilmember Gary Pickens has announced his resignation from his seat as he moves out of his district.

  • River cruising is 'thriving' amid U.S. and European droughts: Avalon Waterways President

    Avalon Waterways President Pam Hoffee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how river cruises are grappling with low river levels due to drought and the outlook for operations.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Reverse Higher, Close With Gains; Nasdaq Posts Loss

    The Dow Jones moved higher into the close while blue chip stocks gained in heavy volume. Defensive sectors led the upside on Thursday.

  • Clockwork partners with Target to install automated manicure machines in stores

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith delivers a special report on Clockwork nail robots that provide 10-minute manicures and are being piloted in several Target stores.

  • Nvidia: U.S. government to allow chip ‘development’ despite export ban, analyst says

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Broadcom earnings, chip stocks, supply chain issues, U.S. government banning the export of chips to China, and the outlook for the space.

  • Stock Market Skids, But Bounces Off Lows; Nvidia, Pinduoduo, BYD, Jobs In Focus: Weekly Review

    The stock market suffered significant weekly losses again, but bounced off lows, helped by Friday's jobs report. Nvidia, BYD were big losers as Pinduoduo soared.

  • Judge orders Senator Graham to testify in Trump Georgia probe, but narrows scope

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday narrowed the scope of questions that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham must answer from a special grand jury investigating Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, but she again rejected Graham's bid to avoid testifying altogether. In a 23-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May in Atlanta said the U.S. Constitution protects Graham from having to discuss any "investigatory fact-finding" he was engaged in during two phone calls he made to Georgia election officials following the 2020 election. Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the state helped propel him to the White House.

  • UK has classified $1.3 billion of COVID 'bounce back' loans as suspected fraud -source

    The British government is set to release data showing around 1.1 billion pounds of small business loans ($1.27 billion) made under a COVID-19 emergency lending scheme has already been classified as suspected fraud, a source told Reuters. The previously unpublished data from Britain's Department for Business, Energy and Industry (BEIS) gives the first firm indication of likely fraud levels in the scheme, which has faced scrutiny over the quality of checks on borrowers. British banks handed out 47 billion pounds in total in government-guaranteed 'bounce back loans' from May 2020 to struggling small businesses hit by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Dow Jones, Other Indexes Reverse Lower; Warren Buffett Sells More BYD Stock

    The stock market sold off in the past hour as indexes went from gains of about 1% to minor losses in afternoon trading. The sudden drop may be related to a longer shutdown of a Russian gas pipeline that supplies Europe.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.

    Burry highlighted the S&P 500's 18% decline from its December peak, and poked fun at the people who keep asking him when stocks will crash.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 50% This Year

    Ready to go bottom fishing again? Any good angler can tell you that there’s plenty of good eating just waiting at the bottom of the creek, or the pond, or the lake. The same concept also holds for stocks – investors can always find some quality equities down at the market bottoms. Stocks get down there for a multitude of reasons, and the reasons aren’t always related to any fundamental flaw in the company or its share trading policies. Sometimes, it’s some idiosyncratic business move, or over-re

  • Paul Pelosi cut his losses on Nvidia in July amid intense scrutiny — and was able to sidestep another 16% plunge prior to US sanctions on chip sales

    Paul took a loss of $341K in July. It was the right move.