Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ): Is Breakeven Near?

Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Yojee Limited operates a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) logistics platform in the Asia-Pacific region. The AU$86m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$11m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$9.0m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Yojee's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Yojee, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$11m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 88%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Yojee's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Yojee currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Yojee, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Yojee's company page on Simply Wall St.

