Yolo county deputies make multiple arrests after discovering over 100 stolen laptops

(FOX40.COM) — Five Woodland residents were recently arrested for stealing over 100 laptops.

During a routine traffic stop for expired registration, a Yolo County deputy said a stash of laptop computers branded with a well-known Bay Area tech company was uncovered inside the vehicle.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, further investigation revealed that the laptops were recently reported stolen️. After weeks of thorough probing, detectives say they unraveled a sophisticated retail theft ring involving multiple individuals.

Execution of search warrants across Woodland led to the apprehension of five suspects and the recovery of 114 stolen laptop computers. Woodland residents Brandin Miller,32, Alexandria Bonestele, 32, Jose Tarango,30, Jamie Gonzales, 64, and Louis Friedrichs, 30, were arrested for their roles in the theft.

