Yolo County hunter shot dead by juvenile hunter in accidental discharge, sheriff says

A juvenile hunting in rural Yolo County unintentionally shot an adult hunter, who died from the injuries Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The “juvenile hunter” fired the weapon accidentally, and the victim died at the scene, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said in social media post.

The Sheriff’s Office along with Dunnigan and Yolo County fire protection officials went to the scene just east of Dunnigan.

No other information was available, such as the time authorities went to the scene or the relationship between the two hunters, neither of whom were identified. Sheriff’s officials did not specify the younger hunter’s age.

Lt. Don Harmon, a Yolo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

“The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office expresses profound condolences to the grieving family and kindly requests that the community keep them in their thoughts and prayers, offering them the privacy they require during this challenging period,” deputies said.

Dunnigan is a small town along Interstate 5, 18 miles north of Woodland.