Yolo County judge sends Sacramento man to prison for ‘daylight’ sexual assaults of women

A Yolo County judge on Monday sentenced a Sacramento man accused of attacking three women in separate 2019 incidents in which he intended to sexually assault the victims.

After a four-week trial, a jury in October convicted Dominique Jackson, 32, of raping a woman as she walked home from work in Sacramento and attacking a woman in a laundry room at a West Sacramento apartment complex. The jury was hung on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual assault stemming from a reported attack on a woman walking to work in West Sacramento.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said all three attacks occurred “during daylight,” the victims didn’t know the attacker and the suspect used a weapon to commit the crimes.

“Dominique Jackson not only preyed on women, but he deliberately hunted for them,” District Attorney Jeff Reisig said in a news release. “Mr. Jackson is the most dangerous type of offender, he was bold, he was calculating, and he wasn’t afraid to use weapons or inflict great violence to accomplish his ends.”

Attacks reported in Sacramento and West Sacramento

Yolo Superior Court Judge Peter M. Williams sentenced Jackson to seven years to life in prison in one of the cases. Once Jackson has served that prison sentence, he must serve an additional 35 years, 4 months in prison for the other.





In May 2019 in Sacramento, the woman identified in court as “Jane Doe 1” was walking home from work when she was choked from behind and then sexually assaulted by Jackson, according to prosecutors.

A passerby intervened to stop the rape in Sacramento and “showed great courage in the face of threats made by Jackson,” prosecutors said. That sexual assault went unsolved for seven months until the passerby saw a news release regarding a reported attack in West Sacramento.

In December 2019, the woman identified in court as “Jane Doe 2” was doing laundry at her apartment complex in West Sacramento when she was attacked by Jackson who was holding a knife, prosecutors said.

The woman in the laundry room fought off her attacker but was “brutally beaten by Jackson” and suffered “life-altering injuries as a result,” according to the District Attorney’s Office news release.

Prosecutors said the other attack occurred March 2019, when the woman identified in court as “Jane Doe 3” was walking to work in West Sacramento and grabbed from behind by Jackson.

A gun — later believed to be a BB gun — was placed against her temple as she “bravely fought off Jackson” by hitting him in the face, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The suspect left the area.

In the sexual assault of Jane Doe 1, the jury found Jackson guilty of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

In the attack on Jane Doe 2, the jury found Jackson guilty of attempted sexual assault, assault with intent to commit sexual assault during a first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, sexual battery and battery causing serious bodily injury.

DNA and other evidence used

The prosecution in this case also presented evidence of other incidents in which Jackson was accused of luring a woman to a parking lot by falsely claiming he had found her lost dog, sending lewd images to a minor, secretly photographing more than 20 women from behind and researching how to purchase date rape drugs and chloroform, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Evidence used to link Jackson to the reported crimes included using Google location data, DNA, a forensic sketch drawing, security camera video and eyewitness statements, prosecutors said.

“The victims in this case were incredibly brave and our office never stopped fighting until Dominique Jackson was held accountable,” Reisig said in the news release. “Yolo County and Sacramento County are safer places with Mr. Jackson behind bars.”