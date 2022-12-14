Yolo County man arrested after reports of him carrying assault rifle, confronting others

Officers arrested a Yolo County man on parole who reportedly was confronting people while carrying an assault rifle Tuesday and was later taken into custody after a 30-minute standoff with authorities at his home.

Fernando Ponce Jimenez, 32, of Winters was arrested on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon, possessing guns without a serial number, being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and violating parole, the Winters Police Department announced in a social media post.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Yolo County sheriff’s deputies were called to one of the fishing access points along Putah Creek off of Highway 128.

Police said several people reported that a man, later identified as Jimenez, was armed with an assault rifle and possibly wearing a bulletproof vest. The armed suspect was approaching vehicles, “acting erratically” and yelling that someone was trying to kill him, police said.

Deputies arrived at the scene, but the suspect was no longer there. Investigators identified Jimenez as the suspect and learned he was on parole. Police said an independent witness told investigators Jimenez was spotted with an assault rifle earlier in the day, and he was at his home in the 700 block of Lupine Way in Winters.

Officers and deputies surrounded Jimenez’s home and spoke to him by phone. Police said Jimenez refused to come out of the home. The Sheriff’s Office deployed an aerial drone, and an online alert was sent to neighbors to shelter in place while authorities continued to negotiate with Jimenez.

About 30 minutes later, Jimenez walked out and surrendered to authorities without further incident. Police said investigators searched his home and found a loaded short-barrel assault rifle with a 40-round magazine and a loaded semi-automatic pistol with drum magazine. Both guns had the serial numbers removed.