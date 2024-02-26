Yolo DA will not seek death penalty in Davis stabbing case against Carlos Dominguez

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office will not seek the death penalty against Carlos Reales Dominguez accused in a deadly Davis stabbing spree last spring, prosecutors told a judge Monday in Woodland.

“After thorough investigation, the people have made the election not to seek the death penalty at this time,” Deputy District Attorney Matthew De Moura told Yolo Superior Court Judge Samuel T. McAdam.

Dominguez appeared strikingly different Monday than the disheveled, disoriented man who appeared in the days and months after his arrest; now appearing heavier and alert with a short-cropped haircut.

Dominguez faces the first of a scheduled four-day preliminary hearing on suspicion of murder and attempted murder Monday in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland in connection with the deadly attacks on two Davis men and a woman’s attempted murder in late May and early June.

Dominguez, whose mental health had deteriorated in the months before the knife attacks, was found unfit to stand trial and was briefly committed to a state hospital to regain competency. McAdam ruled the former UC Davis student competent in January paving the way for Monday’s hearing.