Is Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (SGX:Z59) Overpaying Its CEO?

In 2015 Melvyn Pun was appointed CEO of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (SGX:Z59). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for Yoma Strategic Holdings

How Does Melvyn Pun's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. has a market cap of S$736m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$597k for the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$537k. We examined companies with market caps from S$271m to S$1.1b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was S$899k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Melvyn Pun is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Yoma Strategic Holdings, below.

SGX:Z59 CEO Compensation, January 30th 2020 More

Is Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. has shrunk earnings per share by 43% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 9.9% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 45%, Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It looks like Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Melvyn Pun is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies, but the company isn't growing and total shareholder returns have been disappointing. Considering all these factors, we'd stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don't think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Yoma Strategic Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.