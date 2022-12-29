Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (SGX:Z59) most popular amongst individual investors who own 37%, insiders hold 30%

If you want to know who really controls Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (SGX:Z59), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 37% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 30% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Yoma Strategic Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yoma Strategic Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Yoma Strategic Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Yoma Strategic Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Yoma Strategic Holdings. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Theim Wai (who also holds the title of Senior Key Executive) with 28% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. With 15% and 7.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Ayala Corporation and Kopernik Global Investors, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Chi Pun, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 55% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Yoma Strategic Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just S$264m, and insiders have S$78m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 37% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 15% of the Yoma Strategic Holdings shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

